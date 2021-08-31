Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Bowling was injured Aug. 4 when he was struck on an Indiana road and taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where his wife, Beth, confirmed he died Friday.

He was on his way to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota when the crash happened.

Miami U. to require vaccination for students, staff

Caption Miami University move-in day

Miami University announced Tuesday it will require the COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty and staff by Nov. 22.

The announcement said exemptions can be sought for medical reasons, religious reasons or for reasons of conscience, including ethical and philosophical beliefs.

“All of us would like to return to pre-pandemic conditions where we can all be together, collaborating in our vibrant learning community focused on mission and purpose,” Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford said in a release. “Vaccination is a necessary tool to move us toward that goal.”

West Side ‘represented us in the best way possible’ in Little League World Series run

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's Kaleb Harden, left, Maddox Jones, Cooper Oden (24) and Cooper Clay (6) celebrate with their coaches Ken Coomer, left, Chris Craft and Danny Adams after their 5-2 against Sioux Falls, S.D. during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Those who followed the West Side Little League All-Stars throughout the postseason said the group of boys from Butler County captured the attention of the national television audience and shined a positive light on the region.

The team, made up of Hamilton-area 12-year-olds, lost to Taylor North (Mich.), 5-2, in the championship game of the Little League World Series on Sunday in South Williamsport, Pa.

It was the fifth time the West Side team advanced to the LLWS and the first time it had won at least two games. It was the best performance by an Ohio team in the history of the series.

Hamilton officials decide how to move historic train station: Here’s the plan

Caption Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and others want to save the historic CSX station and move it elsewhere, but he is concerned the railroad is preparing to tear it down. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton City Council has decided how to move the historic 19th-century train station built by the Cincinnati, Hamilton & Dayton Railroad, but council members Carla Fiehrer and Susan Vaughn again expressed concerns that the station’s relocation and partial restoration may be more costly than it is worth.

Under a plan by the winning contractor, Wolfe House Movers of Indiana LLC, for $656,000 will lift up the station’s two buildings from three or four feet above the ground and hoist the upper areas of the buildings while they are moved to city property on Maple Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

After the station’s buildings are moved, brick masons who have not yet been contracted will fill in the entire lower 3-4 feet of bricks with other bricks — perhaps original ones, or maybe new bricks — to complete the structures. City officials hope that with those changes the station still can qualify for historic tax credits that can be used toward a renovation.

‘This is what we do’: A look at Butler County resources headed for Hurricane Ida support

Caption Butler County Sheriff’s Office water rescue team arrive at the scene in St. Clair Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones sent a swift water rescue team to Louisiana on Monday to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and other local emergency specialists are ready to deploy if necessary.

The sheriff’s Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) was called up to assist first responders in Baton Rouge on Sunday and deployed Monday morning to assist with swift water rescue after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through Louisiana.

“All these people here have been trained, and trained, and trained, and this is what we do,” Jones said on Facebook Live while team members were packing up to head south. “We’ve been dispatched to other states before, this isn’t the first time. We’ve got experience and training, do a little bit of everything, we can do extractions, swift water rescue, animal rescue, we can even go into buildings that have collapsed.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Bengals legend to hold annual fundraiser in West Chester next week

Caption Former Cincinnati football great Anthony Munoz attended a special youth football clinic at Lakota West High School, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Munoz, who was promoting Kraft Foods' ambitious Huddle to Fight Hunger campaign during Hunger Action Month, talked to the athletes watched over a Lakota Tomahawk youth football practice. Staff photo by Greg Lynch

There are many possible ways to spend the NFL’s opening night. Host a party with lots of friends or go to your favorite bar hangout. Or, you could spend it playing golf with Anthony Munoz and other past Bengal stars.

Munoz, as president/chairman of the Anthony Munoz Foundation, has continued to support struggling members of the Greater Cincinnati community long after his Hall of Fame playing days concluded. Among other things, the foundation issues scholarships, holds character camps, youth leadership seminars, and tutoring programs for thousands of at-risk kids.

On Sept. 9, Munoz will be throwing Topgolf Tailgate, an annual fundraiser for the foundation at West Chester’s Topgolf. Thanks to local sponsors, all proceeds will go right back into the foundation.

