Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The combined facility, called Hamilton Landing, will open in three phases on about 2½ acres of riverfront at 930 Pyramid Hill Blvd.

First will be a large “beach-themed tiki bar” along the riverbank that can seat about 200, which the owners hope will open in the early summer, depending on when liquor licenses are approved. Events may happen even earlier.

Judge orders competency evaluation in case of Middletown mother accused in son’s death

This undated photo provided by the Butler County Jail shows Brittany Lynn Gosney. Gosney, is being held on $2 million bond on 16 charges, including murder. Police reported James Hutchinson was fatally injured after being dragged "for a distance at a high rate of speed." He had grabbed the door handle of the minivan his mother, Gosney, was driving away, meaning to leave him and two siblings at night in a sprawling state wildlife area some 15 miles from their home, police reported. (Butler County Jail via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A judge ordered a competency evaluation for Brittany Gosney in a court appearance this morning.

Her attorney filed a motion this morning to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, and Judge Noah Powers II set a hearing date for April 26 in her case.

Her boyfriend, James Franklin, also charged in the case, will have his next hearing on April 12. His attorney said multiple motions will be filed soon.

Interest in demolishing Middletown’s Lincoln School will lead to ‘very competitive bids,’ official says

There has been a lot of activity this week at the former Lincoln School and Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick said that will lead to “very competitive bids.”

He said a “remarkable” number of demolition companies have toured the school, 2402 Central Ave.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Palenick said a bid may be awarded at the next council meeting, April 6.

The school, built in 1927, will be leveled after historic items are removed from the building. The city is seeking bids from companies to remove items from the building and for demolition with a deadline of March 23, said Susan Cohen, administrative services director for the city.

Hamilton seeking to sell 2 more buildings for redevelopment projects

City officials recently closed a request-for-proposals process for sale of the buildings at 244 Main St. & 16 N. D St., at a key Main Street intersection. PROVIDED

After settling on Agave and Rye as the buyer for a building that served as a body shop for more than 80 years, the city of Hamilton is seeking request proposals for two other properties in the city:

A brick building at 514 Maple Ave. downtown that used to house a city electric substation. The building is about a block southeast of the McDonald’s restaurant at High Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The combination of 244 Main St. and 16 North D St., which will be marketed as a pair. Officials have worked unsuccessfully in recent years to market the two buildings, which they feel each are too small to develop individually, but perhaps can be used together, perhaps with an atrium connecting them.

Butler County using ‘strike teams’ in COVID-19 vaccination efforts: How they work

Butler County holds COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Butler County Fairgrounds

Three thousand people received the novel coronavirus vaccine at the Butler County Fairgrounds last week, and another 3,000 will receive it this week.

And as soon as the Butler County General Health District is allocated more of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will increase the number of people it can vaccinate at its Wednesday and Friday drive-thru clinics, said Health Commissioner Jenny Bailer.

According to data on Friday from the Ohio Health Department, nearly 74,500 people have started the inoculation process in Butler County. More than 43,300 people have completed the process. Statewide, nearly 2.65 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 1.52 million are completely vaccinated.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: World War II-era airplane now giving rides based at Middletown airport

Mike Hartman and Wes Davis have purchased a North American Aviation T-6G Texan world War II era airplane kept at Middletown Regional Airport / Hook Field in Middletown. The plane is used for training and rides through Kestrel Warbird Experience, kwbirds.com, and can be seen and heard in the skies over Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Mike Hartman, pictured, and Wes Davis have purchased a North American Aviation T-6G Texan world War II era airplane kept at Middletown Regional Airport / Hook Field in Middletown. The plane is used for training and rides through Kestrel Warbird Experience, kwbirds.com, and can be seen and heard in the skies over Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

