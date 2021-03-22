Interest in demolishing Middletown’s Lincoln School will lead to ‘very competitive bids,’ official says

The school, built in 1927, will be leveled after historic items are removed from the building. The city is seeking bids from companies to remove items from the building and for demolition with a deadline of March 23, said Susan Cohen, administrative services director for the city.

The project has been approved by the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office. That office is requiring that the city salvage anything of historic value from the former school and auction those items off to the public.