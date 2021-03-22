Interest in demolishing Middletown’s Lincoln School will lead to ‘very competitive bids,’ official says

There has been a lot of activity this week at the former Lincoln School and Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick said that will lead to “very competitive bids.”
He said a “remarkable” number of demolition companies have toured the school, 2402 Central Ave.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Palenick said a bid may be awarded at the next council meeting, April 6.
The school, built in 1927, will be leveled after historic items are removed from the building. The city is seeking bids from companies to remove items from the building and for demolition with a deadline of March 23, said Susan Cohen, administrative services director for the city.
The project has been approved by the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office. That office is requiring that the city salvage anything of historic value from the former school and auction those items off to the public.
Once the project is awarded, the demolition company will have 40 days for completion. That means, depending on weather, the project should be complete in May.
The “very ballpark” demolition cost is $150,000 to $200,000, Cohen said. The cost will be covered by interest the city generated through its Community Development Block Grant.