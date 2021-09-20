Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Madison and Middletown school officials said they’re concerned about the social media app TikTok where students have engaged in trends that encourage theft of items from the schools, the destruction of school property, and threats of violence.

Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. wrote in a district email that Middletown High School has had many such incidents, including restroom vandalism and threats of violence toward students and staff.

Wildfire shop in Hamilton expanding to add more home furnishings

Caption Sarah Dankhoff, owner of Wildfire Hygge Goods, stands in her shop Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 on High Street in Hamilton. The shop has been in operation for two years and they have recently purchased a building on N. 2nd Street they are renovating to expand the business. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Sarah Dankhoff’s shop that sells comfort items and gifts on High Street in Hamilton has been so popular she’s opening a related store in coming months two blocks away to sell larger items, such as accent furniture and lighting.

Her original location, at 226 High St., is called Wildfire Hygge Goods.

Hygge is a Danish word that’s pronounced HEW-gah, Dankhoff said:

“There’s not a really great translation into English, because it’s a feeling. The closest word is cozy, but there’s a few moments that kind of describe it.”

‘Childish’ vandalism hits at Fairfield Twp. park, police investigating

Caption Police are looking for one or more suspects who vandalized part of Heroes Park in Fairfield Twp. Police say the suspect or suspects, who investigators believe is/are juveniles, vandalized the park on multiple occasions, including spreading food outside the public restroom, a bench relocated on top of a playground tunnel, food wrappers disposed throughout the playground and feces spread around. PROVIDED/FAIRFIELD TWP. Credit: Provided/Fairfield Twp. Credit: Provided/Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. police are looking for one or more suspects who allegedly vandalized Heroes Park on Millikin Road.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said police received a call from Fairfield Twp. Service Department director Jeff Bennett late last week about multiple instances of vandalism at Heroes Park.

“It’s purely speculation, based on what was done, it’s probably juveniles,” McCroskey said. “In my opinion, it’s probably juveniles. It’s just childish, it’s not generally what we see from adults.”

Trial delayed for man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar

Caption Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook.

The trial for a Dayton man accused of murder in a fatal shooting outside of a Middletown bar last fall has been delayed.

Marquan Cook, 29, is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway. He was apprehended a few weeks after the shooting in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.

Cook’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Butler County Common Pleas Court but was continued last week until Dec. 13. The reason for the delay, according to court records, is that the BCI ballistics report had recently been received by both the prosecution and defense and more time is needed to review the findings.

Miami University unveils $10 million renovation of nursing learning facility on Hamilton campus

Caption Miami University officials took their first tour Friday of a $10 million renovation of a nurse learning and training facility on the school's Hamilton regional campus. From left to right: Miami Nursing Simulation Coordinator Abby Richardson, Miami President Gregory Crawford, University Ambassador Renate Crawford, and Vice President & Dean of College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science Ande Durojaiye. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: Jeff Sabo Credit: Jeff Sabo

Miami University officials unveiled a $10 million renovation Friday showing off a new nursing learning and training facility at its Hamilton regional campus that will benefit all of Butler County, they said.

The opening ribbon-cutting of the first of two renovation phases featured a hard-hat tour of the 26,704-square-foot facility by top Miami officials as they got their first look at the nearly completed project in the Hamilton campus’ University Hall.

The Nursing Innovation Hub features two state-of-the-art units with 10 hospital beds and four simulation center rooms that will give students a simulated experience with multiple patients and the opportunity to practice skills such as prioritization and delegation, Miami officials said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Local impact: Butler County Statehouse districts to significantly change in new political map

Caption The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new maps for Ohio General Assembly seats.

Butler County residents will need to double-check next year who will represent them in Columbus, at least for the four years starting with the 2022 fall election.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new House and Senate maps on a 5-2 party-line vote right at the constitutional deadline of midnight Wednesday.

The commission’s five Republican members all voted for the new maps; the absence of Democratic support means they are only valid for four years. Both sides anticipated swift litigation.

