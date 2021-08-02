Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The veteran Fairfield West Elementary principal learned in June she had developed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is a rare group of disorders in which your body no longer makes enough healthy blood cells.

It’s a type of cancer and also known as a bone marrow failure disorder. There is no cure for MDS, but its advancement in those stricken can be arrested. Left untreated, however, and it can lead to leukemia.

Hamilton teen charged in machete attack at Hueston Woods

This photo of the back of the Hueston Woods Lodge appeared in the April 1969 issue of Wonderful World of Ohio magazine two years after the lodge opened. The picture was provided by the Smith Library of Regional History. CONTRIBUTED

A 17-year-old Hamilton girl is accused of attacking another teen at Hueston Woods with a machete, resulting in cuts on the victim’s head, chest, arms and legs, according to Preble County court records.

The teen is facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.

On July 15, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer found the suspect sitting in a chair in the O-Loop of the park’s campground with the victim on the ground covered in blood, according to Preble County Juvenile Court records.

Popular Oxford bar will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry

Brick Street Bar in Oxford. STAFF FILE PHOTO

A popular Oxford bar announced last week that it would limit entry to those who can produce proof they have at least started the vaccination process for COVID-19 or do not have the disease.

Brick Street, on West High Street, wrote on Instagram late last week that it will require either proof at least one vaccination shot, a negative test within 72 hours or a positive antibody test for entry.

“Our #1 goal is to remain at full capacity all year with no restrictions and to celebrate a new beginning with all of you,” it wrote on Instagram.

Does Butler County have too much space? Leaders look to shedding buildings, moving offices

The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

Butler County is considering whether it should shed some buildings and consolidate offices, and the answer will be coming soon when the commissioners award a contract for finding the most efficient use of county assets.

The commissioners recently approved requesting proposals for a property utilization study, and the bids are due Aug. 6.

“A goal would be to reduce the overall leased footprint if you will for county space,” said Chris Hacker, the county’s new director of assets, procurement and projects. “Building security is one of things we are focusing on, not just for employees but for our residents when they are visiting the county facilities.

Butler County villages hoping for $11.5 million in federal funds to fix infrastructure

Questions remain over whether New Miami Councilwoman-elect Megan Horn can serve on council. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County commissioners have nearly $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds they intend to share with others, and the four tiny villages would like $11.5 million to fix failing infrastructure.

The villages of College Corner, Millville, New Miami and Seven Mile, through consulting engineer Shawn Campbell, submitted a proposal to fix water systems, flooding and other infrastructure. Collectively the villages were allocated $452,001 in ARP funds of their own from the state, but say much more is needed to make critical repairs.

“While the villages are all expecting a small form of stipend from the ARP via the state of Ohio, the value does not come close to the critical infrastructure needs these communities have,” Campbell wrote. “However a small percentage of the Butler County funds would go a long way in addressing the same needs,”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Best of the week at the Butler County Fair

The demolition derby was held at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Scenes from the 2021 Butler County Fair in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

