Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The expansion idea was seeded around the start of this year when Karen Underwood Kramer and her sister, Gayl Underwood, made a proposal to the city to create a separate Mexican restaurant at the former Ritzi Body Shop, located at Main and E streets, Kramer said.

Instead, city officials entered into an agreement with Agave & Rye to put in an upscale restaurant and bar there.

34-apartment complex planned in Hamilton with river and downtown views

Caption A 34-unit apartment complex just north of High and B streets is proposed, with two retail spaces. It will have commanding views of the High-Main bridge, Hamilton's downtown and the Great Miami River. PROVIDED

Hamilton City Council will consider selling 0.6 acres of land with perhaps the most iconic view of the city for $1 to a developer who is promising to invest at least $6.5 million to build 34 apartments and 1,500 square feet of retail space there.

The land is just north of the intersection of Main and B streets, on the Great Miami River side of B Street.

“It’s going to have one of the most beautiful views of the city,” said Aaron Hufford, assistant to the city manager, who is working with the developer. “You’ll be looking back toward downtown — Billy Yank, 20 High St., the courthouse. It’s just going to be a really great site for an apartment.”

Victim ID’d in Sunday fatal shooting in Hamilton

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Jason Hendricks, 35, died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Hendricks and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an incident and shots were fired. The resident shot and hit Hendricks, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

I-75 closures coming this week in Butler County

Caption Butler County will spend about $25 million on major modifications to the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Travelers on Interstate 75 in Butler County will run into some closures this week as work continues on the $24 million fix to the Liberty Way interchange.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 near the Ohio 129/Liberty Way/I-75 interchange project, between mile markers 23.5 and 25 at 8 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to lane closures, the southbound I-75 ramp to Liberty Way will be closed at 10 p.m.

There will be intermittent 15-minute full interstate closures on I-75 from midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday, while crews erect beams to modify the Ohio 129 bridge over I-75.

Lakota board votes 3-2 to approve settlement for former Lakota East principal

Caption Yejide Mack has been placed on a paid leave of absence from her principal's position with Lakota East High School, according to officials with the Lakota school system. Mack, who was previously an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County, was hired last year to lead the Liberty Twp school. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A close school board vote Monday evening led to approval of a settlement agreement that will pay the former principal of Lakota East High School through July and her attorney fees.

Yejide Mack was ordered on paid leave of absence from her leadership of Lakota East in May. The Lakota Board of Education voted 3-2 to approve Mack’s settlement agreement, with members Lynda O’Connor and Julie Shaffer objecting.

Neither O’Connor nor Shaffer commented during the meeting about their negative votes.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

GMC approves nine-game conference football schedule for 2022

Caption Lakota East defensive back Justin Green (7) tries to tackle Middletown running back Jaylon Dillard (3) during their football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East won 49-7. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Greater Miami Conference voted Monday to approve a nine-game conference football schedule starting with the 2022 season.

The decision by the 10-member conference arrives less than a week after the Eastern Cincinnati Conference announced Sept. 10 it has adopted a nine-game conference football schedule starting in 2022.

The expansion of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs to 16 teams per region in the seven divisions this season was an important factor in the decisions of both conferences.

