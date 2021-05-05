After quiet spring, Butler County to see host of candidates, election issues this November

There are nuances to special elections, including that a May special election isn’t permitted during presidential election years unless authorized by a municipal or county charter. But all special elections are paid for by the local entity requesting an initiative. Primary and general elections, where candidates are nominated and/or elected to positions, are paid for by the county.

Key races

There are dozens of races in the 2021 local election this November. Scores of seats are up for election, including four for a city or village mayor, 19 for a member of a city council, 26 for a township trustee, and 28 for a member of a local school board.

Candidates for any Butler County office must file petitions by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. Thus far, some communities have potential contested races, but most petitions for office have either not been filed or gone before the Butler County elections board for certification consideration.

As it stands now, Fairfield has potential contested races for mayor and its at-large City Council seats.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller is the only person to pull a petition for mayor but there are eight people considering bids for election or re-election to Hamilton City Council.

In Middletown, three people are considering running for one of two spots on City Council. However, neither of the two incumbents up for re-election have pulled petitions at this time.

In addition to two trustees in each of Butler County’s 13 townships, there are two fiscal office positions up for election ― Morgan and Oxford townships. They are for unexpired terms. Winning fiscal officer candidates, if they wish to maintain the position, would need to run for re-election in two years.

Deadlines

Boards of elections have more than 100 deadlines during any given year. Most are internal, but some are essential for potential candidates and all voters in odd-year elections.

For this year, petitions for candidates in nonpartisan races and local issues are due on Aug. 4, though Middletown, per its charter, allows for candidates only to file petitions in nonpartisan races 75 days before the election. That deadline is Aug. 19 this year.

Voter registration for the Nov. 2 election ends on Oct. 4, and Ohioans can register to vote online at elections.bcohio.gov, download an application from the website, or visit the Butler County Board of Elections, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton.

Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 5. Voters can cast ballots at the Butler County Board of Elections in the 28 days prior to Election Day, or request absentee ballots at any time before early voting begins. All absentee ballot requests received prior to early voting will be mailed on the first day of early voting.

FACTS & FIGURES