ACLU, student activists call for Cincinnati Public Schools to end policing contract

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is calling for Cincinnati Public Schools to reform its disciplinary policies and terminate its contract with the Cincinnati Police Department after polling showed significant disapproval over vast racial disparities within the district’s disciplinary record.
The study, which was published in April 2021 after joint research from the ACLU and the Young Activist Coalition-Cincinnati (YAC), showed how Cincinnati Police Department’s “...School Resource Officers (SROs) administer racially disparate discipline in Cincinnati Public Schools,” a release said.
A later release which published data from the 2021-2022 school year, said Black students were also much more likely to receive “exclusionary discipline,” which the ACLU alleged “unnecessarily removes students from learning.”
In total, more than 10,000 CPS students annually face exclusionary discipline, which includes suspensions, expulsions and alternative placements, the ACLU said.
The ACLU’s data showed that in an average school year, Black students — who make up 63% of the district’s nearly 36,000 students — made up 93% of out-of school suspensions; 89% of police referrals; 85% of in-school suspensions; and 78% of expulsions.
Additionally, the ACLU said that more than 400 students annually will have a negative interaction with the justice system as a result of discipline within CPS. On average, a year will have 81 arrests, 135 warrants issued, and 191 summons or referrals of CPS students. The ACLU alleges that most of these instances could “...have been handled by school staff instead of police.”
As a result, the ACLU and YAC have asked for CPS to terminate its contract with the Cincinnati Police Department, which would remove school resource officers from the district’s classrooms.
Elena Thompson, a legal fellow at the ACLU of Ohio, said that a “...vast majority of school incidents can and should be handled by teachers or school administrators and should not merit police intervention.”
Following the findings, a recent ACLU poll found that many district stakeholders are unhappy with the current contract between CPS and CPD, as 53% of polled parents and 65% of polled recent graduates expressed disapproval.
Further research from the ACLU showed that, in the 2021-2022 school year, Black students were 15x more likely to be expelled with instruction, 8x more likely to be expelled without instruction, 6x more likely to receive out-of-school suspension.
“The goal of our campaign is to remove police from schools and replace the punitive disciplinary practices that so often target Black and brown children with restorative and transformative justice,” said Bella Gordo in a release, a CPS student and the current president of YAC.
Gordo asked for parents and residents to be active at school board meetings in an effort to terminate the district’s contract with CPD and achieve “...police removal, restorative justice in schools, and a supportive, uplifting environment for all students.”
