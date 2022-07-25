ACLU, student activists call for Cincinnati Public Schools to end policing contract

Additionally, the ACLU said that more than 400 students annually will have a negative interaction with the justice system as a result of discipline within CPS. On average, a year will have 81 arrests, 135 warrants issued, and 191 summons or referrals of CPS students. The ACLU alleges that most of these instances could “...have been handled by school staff instead of police.”

As a result, the ACLU and YAC have asked for CPS to terminate its contract with the Cincinnati Police Department, which would remove school resource officers from the district’s classrooms.

Elena Thompson, a legal fellow at the ACLU of Ohio, said that a “...vast majority of school incidents can and should be handled by teachers or school administrators and should not merit police intervention.”

Following the findings, a recent ACLU poll found that many district stakeholders are unhappy with the current contract between CPS and CPD, as 53% of polled parents and 65% of polled recent graduates expressed disapproval.

Further research from the ACLU showed that, in the 2021-2022 school year, Black students were 15x more likely to be expelled with instruction, 8x more likely to be expelled without instruction, 6x more likely to receive out-of-school suspension.

“The goal of our campaign is to remove police from schools and replace the punitive disciplinary practices that so often target Black and brown children with restorative and transformative justice,” said Bella Gordo in a release, a CPS student and the current president of YAC.

Gordo asked for parents and residents to be active at school board meetings in an effort to terminate the district’s contract with CPD and achieve “...police removal, restorative justice in schools, and a supportive, uplifting environment for all students.”