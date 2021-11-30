‘A Swingin’ Christmas’ at Fitton Center showcases jazz orchestra, singer

“Music is a big part of the holiday tradition of bringing people together in song, whether that’s a church choir, or street caroling. It’s a big part of everyone’s memories, and we love to bring high-quality musicians together for people to share in those traditions, particularly at the Fitton Center, to enjoy that festive spirit, and come together in song,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The concert will follow the gallery openings of two new exhibitions at the Fitton - “Human Rights: Derechos Humanos,” and “Mirrors and Veils.”

Other upcoming performances on the Fitton Showstoppers! series will include “Classics on Parade” with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra on Sat., Feb. 19; The Julie James Show on Sat., Mar. 26.; “Shades of Buble,” a three-man tribute to Michael Bublé on Sat., Apr. 23. and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” featuring Just Strange Brothers on Sat., May 21. All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

How to go

What: “A Swingin’ Christmas” featuring the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Mandy Gaines

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $29 for members; $37 for non-members. Tickets are available advance at the Fitton Center, or online.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.