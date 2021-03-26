A new tiki bar, an ‘amazing Lady’ turns 103 and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories to help you finish the week

The combined facility, called Hamilton Landing, will open in three phases on about 2½ acres of riverfront at 930 Pyramid Hill Blvd.

First will be a large “beach-themed tiki bar” along the riverbank that can seat about 200, which the owners hope will open in the early summer, depending on when liquor licenses are approved. Events may happen even earlier.

READ THE FULL STORY

‘Amazing lady’ celebrating 103rd birthday in Hamilton

Eunice Murphy will celebrate her 103rd birthday today with residents at Bradford Place in Hamilton. She was born just outside Oxford on March 24, 1918. SUBMITTED

Eunice Murphy has “seen it all,” said Redina Smith, activities director at Bradford Place in Hamilton.

Murphy, who turns 103 today, said she has witnessed plenty of historic moments in her life, but she’ll never forget July 20, 1969 when astronaut Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

And she can’t figure out smartphones.

“They just amaze me,” she said. “I don’t have one, but I see people talking into them and getting all their information. Never thought I’d see the day.”

READ THE FULL STORY

‘Overjoyed to see one another’: Middletown celebrates return to all live classes

For the first time this school year, Middletown Schools held all, in-person classes in all 10 of its school buildings. The district, which was one of the few in the region to start the school year with all remote learning, had been on a hybrid class schedule until Monday. Pictured is a class from Highview Elementary. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

For the first time during this school year, Middletown Schools held all live classes Monday.

In February officials for the city school system of 6,100 students decided if reports of the coronavirus cases continued to decline it planned to conduct all in-person classes starting on the first school day after spring break, which was Monday.

With thousands of students all together in Middletown’s 10 school buildings for the first time in the 2020-2021 school year, district officials said operations went smoothly including no busing transportation issues.

READ THE FULL STORY

Business at family-owned sandwich cafe ‘exploded’ after moving to Fairfield

Melissa Portillo, owner of Sandwich Cafe and Deli in Fairfield, shows off a turkey club panini, the restaurant's most popular sandwich. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

It took Melissa Portillo exactly one hour to realize she made the right decision.

Portillo, owner of the Sandwich Cafe & Deli, opened the business near Butler Tech in Fairfield Twp. in 2017, then relocated to Nilles Road in Fairfield last summer.

After opening on Aug. 29, Portillo said sales were $1,400 the first hour, and despite opening during the coronavirus pandemic, she said business has remained..

“We just exploded,” Portillo said, adding the businesses has received “tremendous support” from the city, school district and residents. “We were just shocked that we did that well.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Spooky Nook progress in Hamilton: Hotel area work continues, showers being installed in sports complex

Here's an overhead view of what Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill may look like. More recent images have not yet been released. PROVIDED

Construction is moving forward at the gigantic indoor sports complex that will be Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, and the company is pleased with the progress, a spokeswoman said.

“Things are going well,” said Mackenzie Bender. “With any construction project, you kind of cross your fingers during the cold weather of the winter, especially with the state of things in 2020, the supply chain, making sure you can get things on time.”

“But we continue to stay in touch with our construction team and the boots on the ground there, and keep moving every single day. We’re still getting those daily project updates, and we’re happy with the way things are progressing.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

The country’s first Dunkin’ with a double drive-thru and double window service has opened in Butler County.

A Dunkin' opened Thursday morning in Fairfield and features two drive-through lanes and doubles windows to make service faster and more effective, officials said. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The country’s first Dunkin’ with a double drive-thru and double window service has opened in Butler County.

The location opened Thursday at 6315 S. Gilmore Road in front of Meijer in Fairfield.

Julea Remke, marketing manager for the Gilligan Co., which owns 41 Dunkin’ locations in Ohio and Kentucky, said the franchise realized that during the coronavirus pandemic customers needed to be served faster in the drive-through.

READ THE FULL STORY