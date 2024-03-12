A look at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park programs this year

The cost of the workshop is $15 for members per bee house craft, $25 for non-members per bee house craft, $5 per extra child. Preregistration required. Build and paint a backyard home for Mason Bees in this family-friendly workshop. Learn about the habitat and life cycle of these gentle spring bees as you use basic tools, like a hammer and nails, to construct their house. Afterward, paint your house to give these fuzzy native insects a unique place to nest. This program is best suited for families with children ages 6 and up.

Pyramid Hill Total Eclipse Watch Party, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8

Tickets are $15 for members, and $25 non-members, $10 for children, (free for children ages 5 and younger.) Pre-registration is required. Participants will enjoy music from members of Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, create sun-themed crafts, play family-friendly games, and sip on eclipse-themed beers, cocktails and mocktails. Bring a picnic or pre-order a gourmet boxed lunch. View the new Mounds, Moon and Stars exhibition alongside the collection of ancient and contemporary sculptures and 300-plus acres of forests and fields. The ticket price includes all-day park admission, safe-viewing glasses (provided,) crafts and parking. Boxed lunches are available for pre-order at an additional cost at the time of ticket purchase. Music and crafts begin at noon, and eclipse totality will occur just after 3 p.m. This family-friendly program is suitable for guests of all ages and will take place rain or shine.

Curator Talk: Mounds, Moon and Stars from 1-2 p.m., Opening Reception from 2-3 p.m. April 21

Free with paid park admission. Hear from Mounds, Moon and Stars curators Marcus Boroughs and Belinda Gore of Great Circle Alliance about their experience creating the exhibition and learn about the magnificent art, architecture and astronomy of the Hopewell culture. A reception will follow with light refreshments. The exhibition is organized by the Great Circle Alliance and made possible with funding from Ohio Humanities. The program is best suited for adults and teens, and will take place in the museum, which is ADA accessible.

Art and Earth Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27

Free with regular park admission. Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day with Pyramid Hill and its university partners. Enjoy a panel discussion on creativity in conservation and view new works of students from University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program, the Art Academy of Cincinnati, and Miami Hamilton.

Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants, 1-2:30 p.m. April 27

The cost is $20 for members, $30 for non-members (and includes daily admission to the park.) Pre-registration is required. Learn how to grow native plants, even in small spaces, in this workshop led by Brandon Reynolds, aka “B the Keeper,” and Casey Sumner of Sustainable Sights Landscaping. Get hands-on experience with container planting as you discover common native garden plants and their benefits to bees, birds and beyond. Participants will take home a few native plants to get their own gardens started. This program is best suited for adults and teens. Tools and gloves will be provided. Ticket price includes at least two native plants to take home.

Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor, 10-11 a.m. May 4

The cost is $5 for members, $15 for non-members (includes daily admission;) pre-registration is required. Join local Naturalist Carol Mundy for this family-friendly spring walkabout to look for nature’s hidden treasures found on or near the forest floor. On this walk, participants will slow down to focus their attention on small yet amazing bits of nature. Attendees will be on the lookout for unoccupied animal nests, insect egg cases, emerging beetles (like fireflies), tiny moss forests and more.

Noticing Nature: Plant Prints, 1-3 p.m. May 6

Free including admission; pre-registration required. Connect with nature and each other in this free program for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Offered in partnership with the Giving Voice Foundation, “Noticing Nature” provides an opportunity for relaxation and creativity, using nature as the guide. We’ll take a slow stroll outdoors to awaken our senses. As we go, we’ll collect natural items of interest, like leaves and flowers. Then, artist Stephanie Rae Berrie will lead participants in making colorful monoprints using the objects they find. The program is for people living with dementia and their caregivers. All activities will be ADA accessible, and experienced staff and volunteers will be on hand to guide participants.

Adult Workshop, Watercolors: How to Harness the Colors of Nature from 1-3 p.m. May 11

Led by artist Cynthia Kukla, the cost is $15 for members, $25 for non-members; Pre-registration required.

Nature/Nurture Workshop, on “Forest Bathing” from 1-3 p.m. May 19

The workshop will be led by Pam Lowe Cho. Cost is $15 for adult members, $25 adult non-members (includes daily admission). Pre-registration required.

Ink and Drink, 6-8 p.m. May 31

Free with park admission. Unwind and let your creative side out at our happy hour, “Ink and Drink.” Sip on specialty cocktails inspired by nature as you draw freely in the great outdoors. Or just come to chat, enjoy the scenery, and learn a thing or two about art and nature. Cash bar; members will receive a complimentary drink ticket. The program is geared toward adults ages 21 and over. Program takes place outdoors in ADA accessible areas. Supplies will be provided.

For a complete schedule of programs, more details, including dates, times, and to register/order tickets for ticketed programs, go to pyramidhill.org.