BreakingNews
Police: Death of Miami University student may be due to murder-suicide
X
Dark Mode Toggle

A first in nearly a century: 2 women lead Hamilton City Schools board of education

News
By
1 hour ago

For the nearly century-long existence of the Hamilton City Schools there has never been two women who have held the top two positions of power on the board of education.

That is until earlier this month when long-time business and civic leader Margaret “Mag” Baker and former Hamilton Citizen of the Year The Rev. Shaquila “Pastor Shaq” Mathews were unanimously elected as president and vice president of the Hamilton Board of Education.

According to Superintendent Mike Holbrook, research of the districts’ records revealed the historic first for the 9,000-student school system.

“When referencing records from 1930 to the present, there has yet to be a case in Hamilton City Schools where both the president and vice president of the board of education were women,” said Holbrook.

“On several occasions, the board of education president or vice president was female — but this is the first time, according to the available information, that both are women dating back to 1930.”

It’s more than symbolic, said Baker, who now takes over as president from member Laurin Sprague who held the position for two years.

ExploreHamilton school board leader leaves president role, is praised for pandemic-times leadership

“It recognizes that diversity is important,” said Baker, a former bank executive and Butler County United Way President and CEO.

From 2007 to 2020, no women were elected or appointed to serve on the five-member city school board.

Baker was appointed to fill a seat vacancy caused by the unexpected death of member Tom Alf in 2019.

The board oversees one of the largest school systems in southwest Ohio with an annual operating budget of more than $100 million and more than 1,200 employees.

“It’s a milestone and we both have great leadership skills. We understand Hamilton … and have seen all the changes that have taken place in the city over time. And I can’t be prouder of where our city is at this time and where are schools are at this time,” said Baker.

Baker noted both women bring a deep, personal history with Hamilton to their new roles leading the board.

“And both Pastor Shaq and I are women of faith and that is important with how we look at our decisions as well.”

Mathews is a graduate of the city schools and her high-profile civic efforts have brought her wide acclaim since moving back to Hamilton in 2014.

She said Baker and herself are eager to put their familiarity with Hamilton to good use as they lead their colleagues in overseeing the district.

“Mag is amazing in her leadership in terms of her leading different boards in her career and a very savvy, caring and nurturing person. We both serve on a lot of different boards and committees … and we spend a lot of our time being servant leaders,” said Mathews.

“And we both share the same sort of goals of seeing our city be a better place.”

In Other News
1
Butler County Educational Service Center in former Kroger store now...
2
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...
3
Ross Twp. zoning official appointed as new trustee
4
McCullough-Hyde Women’s Giving Circle supports empowerment of women and...
5
NAACP, university and community unite for Oxford MLK Day event...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top