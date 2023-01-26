A first in nearly a century: 2 women lead Hamilton City Schools board of education

It’s more than symbolic, said Baker, who now takes over as president from member Laurin Sprague who held the position for two years.

“It recognizes that diversity is important,” said Baker, a former bank executive and Butler County United Way President and CEO.

From 2007 to 2020, no women were elected or appointed to serve on the five-member city school board.

Baker was appointed to fill a seat vacancy caused by the unexpected death of member Tom Alf in 2019.

The board oversees one of the largest school systems in southwest Ohio with an annual operating budget of more than $100 million and more than 1,200 employees.

“It’s a milestone and we both have great leadership skills. We understand Hamilton … and have seen all the changes that have taken place in the city over time. And I can’t be prouder of where our city is at this time and where are schools are at this time,” said Baker.

Baker noted both women bring a deep, personal history with Hamilton to their new roles leading the board.

“And both Pastor Shaq and I are women of faith and that is important with how we look at our decisions as well.”

Mathews is a graduate of the city schools and her high-profile civic efforts have brought her wide acclaim since moving back to Hamilton in 2014.

She said Baker and herself are eager to put their familiarity with Hamilton to good use as they lead their colleagues in overseeing the district.

“Mag is amazing in her leadership in terms of her leading different boards in her career and a very savvy, caring and nurturing person. We both serve on a lot of different boards and committees … and we spend a lot of our time being servant leaders,” said Mathews.

“And we both share the same sort of goals of seeing our city be a better place.”