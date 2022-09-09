Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom

A coyote was found Friday morning hiding in the bathroom of a Butler County home.
The residents called police around 5:15 a.m. after noticing the animal in the first-floor bathroom, according to a social media post by the Trenton Police Department.
Officers arrived to find an adult coyote behind the commode. They safely removed the animal and release it unharmed.
The coyote also was in the bathroom, unbeknownst to residents, while they had used it that morning. It entered the house through an open door about an hour before it was found while the family was loading items into vehicles for a trip, police said.
Although not native to Ohio, it is common across all 88 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
If there is a coyote on your property, remove all attractants to help deter it from returning, such as removing garbage and pet food before nightfall and cleaning up around the grill. Coyotes usually prey on small mammals such as rabbits and mice. However, they are known to take small dogs and cats, which should be supervised or kept inside at night when coyotes are active. Coyotes are curious but generally fearful of humans. Clap your hands and shout to scare off coyotes that are investigating your yard. If it seems to lack a fear of humans or poses problems even after removing attractants, contact a nuisance trapper.
You can find a trapper near you by calling the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or visit www.wildohio.gov for more information.
