‘A Bachelor’s Valentine’ premieres in Middletown, where it was filmed

She hopes “A Bachelor’s Valentine” becomes “an escape” for moviegoers who are tired of all the “crazy news” in the world.

The movie is “a nice little romantic comedy” and that should resonate with the audience because “everybody loves love even if they don’t want to admit it.”

The United Front Films crew shot the movie earlier this year in Middletown. Some of the scenes were filmed at The Swire Inn, White Dog Saloon, BeauVerre Riordan Stained Glass Studios, the homes of Dan and Fran Sack and John and Avinne Kiser, the Council Chambers in the City Building, Brown’s Run Country Club dining room, Governor’s Square and along the Great Miami River.

It took 12 days to shoot, said Read, who called the timing “pretty quick for a feature film.”

In “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” Claire Knapp (Layla Cushman) moves to Paul Bachelor’s (Brian Gaskill) small town, and they try to repair their damaged lives while working together to benefit the entire community. But Knapp’s vindictive ex-husband Stuart Knapp (Vernon Wells, “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior,” “Commando,” and “Power Rangers”) will do anything he can to keep that from happening.

Read, who has directed four feature films, said her team is working with a sales agency and hopes to have it released in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Premiere of “A Bachelor’s Valentine”

WHEN: Saturday. 6 p.m.: Cocktail hour; 6:45-7:15 p.m.: Sweeney Rebellion; 7:30 p.m.: Film screening followed by Q&A with director, producer and stars of the film.

WHERE: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St.

HOW MUCH: Reserved seating $10. Tickets available at www.sorgoperahouse.org and at the door if still available.