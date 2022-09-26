journal-news logo
911 call leads to heavy police response at Liberty Twp. home

A 911 call from a female who said she needed help prompted a Butler County Sheriff’s Office presence in a Liberty Twp. neighborhood this morning.

The call was received about 6:45 a.m. from a person who may have been held against their will at a residence on Dutchland Boulevard, according to BCSO Capt. Morgan Dallman. When officers arrived, the people inside were initially less than cooperative, he said.

“The people inside the house were not working with us and not communicating with us, so that raised some concerns,” Dallman said.

A deputy also heard a sound of what may have been a gun being chambered through an open window which heightened the response.

“Finally a male and female came out and we were satisfied everything was okay,” he said.

The scene has since been cleared.

