9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the ‘Belle of the Blues’ and more

Sam Moril

This stand-up comic is based in New York. His credits include “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan,” Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” and a cameo in the film, “Joker.” See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on July 2-3. Performance times are 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Taps, Taste, and Tunes Festival

This third annual event is a trifecta of food, drink, and music. Enjoy craft beers from Fifty West, Leienkugel, Vizzy seltzers, and others. Local restaurants will be dispensing lobster rolls, tacos, chicken, shrimp, steak, burgers, pretzels, and desserts. There’ll be a full lineup of live music. The headliners for the three nights are, respectively, The Everyday People Band, Hi Fi Honey, and Party Town. There’ll be fireworks on July 4. Check it out at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester, on July 2-4. Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the Taps, Taste, and Tunes Festival Facebook page.

“All-American Cabaret”

This patriotic cabaret performance will be filled with tunes that uplifted our troops in war and entertained Broadway audiences at home. Check it out at the Middletown Lyric Theatre, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown on July 2-17. Performance times are 8 p.m. Fridays, and 3 p.m. Saturdays (with an additional 8 p.m. Saturday show on July 10). Tickets are $20. For more information, call (513) 425-7140 or visit www.middletownlyric.org.

Oxford Freedom Festival

This post-pandemic year, Oxford is going for an “old-school” approach to celebrating our country’s birth. The day will be filled with carriage rides, vintage baseball, archery, free games, hot-air balloon rides, food, drink, and more. Check it out at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford, on July 3 from 5-10 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the City of Oxford Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.

Lebanon Grand Opry House Stage and Dinner Show

One way to celebrate the pandemic ending is to check out this weekly, Saturday-night dinner and country concert. Jessie Lyn Fisher & the TNT Band will be performing the Nashville sounds of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Conway Twitty, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and others. See her at the Lebanon Grand Opry House, 620 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, on July 3. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $12. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-850-1170.

Red, White, and Kaboom: Fireworks Over Fairfield

It will be a muted 4th of July party in Fairfield as COVID-19 winds down. Harbin Park will close at dusk as usual on July 3, but the soccer lot will be open to foot traffic only starting at 8 p.m. The city is widening the viewing area for the city by using bigger shells and a wider shooting zone. The Rozzi’s fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and the soundtrack will be simulcast on 92.9 Jack FM.

That Arena Rock Show

Its big hair, loud clothes, and anthem rock and roll from this Cincinnati-based tribute band. They will immaculately and stylishly recreate classic songs by Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Poison, and other iconic bands from the 1970s and 80s. If you want to make a day of it, enjoy the parade beforehand and the fireworks afterward. Check it out at RiversEdge Amphitheater, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton, on July 4 at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost, but VIP tickets are available. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.