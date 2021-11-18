Middletown’s $6.6M Central Avenue improvement project to start early in 2022

Park benches, bike racks, trash receptacles and 20-foot teardrop street lights will be installed along Central Avenue. The light poles will allow the city is hang banners and flower baskets, Tadych said. There will be a land island in the middle of Central and Tadych said it could be a location for a piece of art in the future.

New signal installations, updated signal timing, and left turn lanes on Central Avenue will be installed at the existing signalized intersections with Verity Parkway and Clinton Street, he said.

In January, city leaders will meet with businesses, stakeholders and residents along Central Avenue who will be impacted by the construction and address their concerns, according to Tadych. The city also will have media on residents’ front doors.

The city has engaged with a construction management firm that will include a communications/public relations component, according to city documents. A comprehensive web site will include regular updates, the city said.

Tadych said signs will be erected to direct traffic downtown during the construction.

Caption This is an artist drawing showing Central Avenue, looking to the west. The city is planning on improving the downtown road in 2022 with red brick pavers, park benches, bike racks and street lights. SUBMITTED

COST OF CENTRAL AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS

$4,185,000: Federal grant through OKI/ODOT

$1,000,000: Sewer fund

$1,000,000: Water fund

$450,000: Storm sewer fund

$6,635,000: Total estimated construction cost

SOURCE: City of Middletown