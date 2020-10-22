6 fun things to celebrate fall in Butler County and beyond

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 1

Cost: Various ticketing packages are available at www.visitkingsisland.com. Guests can enjoy free visits this fall to Kings Island’s Tricks and Treats Fall Festival, plus all of the 2021 season with the purchase of a 2021 Gold Pass.

Phone: (513) 754-5700

Website: www.visitkingsisland.com

Jack O’Lantern Junction

Jack O’Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction features an indoor, no-scare walk-through maze with ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and much more.

While there won’t be individual trick-or-treat stations this year, there will be decorations galore, and each child will receive a bag of candy when purchasing a ticket. Plus, guests will enjoy Halloween crafts, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside, there is a kid-size straw maze, and Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and electric train ride (weather permitting).

Address: 7379 Squire Ct., West Chester

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays noon-6 p.m. The attraction will be closed on Wednesdays through Nov. 18. The fall-themed attraction is open through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Cost: Various ticketing packages start at $9.95

Phone: (513) 898-8000

Website: www.entertrainmentjunction.com.

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm

The purchase of wristband includes the 4-acre corn maze, a Lil' Sprout Route, a hayride, ball zones, a kid’s tractor play area, kid’s tiny houses, animal exhibits, climbing web, Human Foosball, Tug-O-War, Duck Races, tetherball, pipe swings, educational areas, and much more. The Fall Fun festivities run through Oct. 31. Pumpkins will also be available for sale at Pumpkin Paradise, where you can pick your favorite pumpkin and there are hundreds to choose from.

Address: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd, Liberty Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and on Thursday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Mondays. (Note: Niederman Family Farm will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.) Timed entry.

Cost: All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. No walk-up tickets will be available. Fall Fun tickets are $12 per person age 2 and over. Children under 2 are free.

Phone: (513) 779-3228

Website: www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Burwinkel Farms

Burwinkel Farms features 3 traditional mazes and a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. It also includes a pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, hayrides and more. Each guest will have an opportunity to pick a small pumpkin and a sunflower to take home. The farm has been in the family for over three generations, dating back to 1918. Hippy Pop Kettle Corn, Ramblin' Roast Coffee and other seasonal fall produce items will be available for purchase.

Address: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Hours: Sunflower fields, corn mazes, and pumpkin patch are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (admission required.) Hayrides run every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting) and select weekday times. Open through Saturday, Oct. 31. The Ross market open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Halloween.

Cost: $8 per person available on weekends and select weekday times (includes hayride, a pie pumpkin, and a sunflower, when in bloom.) Hayrides will run more frequently this year. Guests ages 2 and under are free. A walk-through option (about 1-mile round trip) is available for $5 and includes all activities, a pie pumpkin, and a sunflower (includes everything except for the hayride).

Phone: (513) 738-1145

Website: www.burwinkelfarms.com

Wendel Farms

Located on the state line, the farm is located both in Butler County, Ohio and Franklin County, Indiana. Wendel Farms offers fun for the whole family with their 6.5-acre corn maze and corn maze game, a hayride to the pumpkin patch, a petting farm, a straw maze, a corn play area, a trike track, tumbling tubes, a combine slide, pony rides, chrysanthemums, crafts, and more. Kids even get to be a little farmer as they milk a “cow,” gather “eggs,” pick “apples,” dig potatoes and gather their goods in Farmland. Whether pumpkin picking by day or exploring the corn maze by flashlight at night, there are so many ways to enjoy a visit to the farm. Birthday parties and campfire packages are also available.

Address: 8134 N. State Line Rd. Brookville, Indiana

Hours: Runs through Oct. 31. Fridays noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, weather permitting, will end at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. We are also open for pumpkin and mum sales Monday-Friday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65 and over) and children (ages 12 & under) and kids 2 and under are free. Group rates are available. Tickets must be purchased online.

Phone: (812) 775-9051

Website: www.wendelfarms.com

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Activities include a corn maze, farm animal displays, play areas and much more. The “Little Diggers” gravel play area features toy trucks, shovels and more. Brown’s also offers free parking and a picnic area, which can be reserved for parties and group meetings. The highlight of the visit is the hayride, a barrel train ride for kids and picking a pumpkin. Pumpkins are paid for separately in the store, where you can also find local apples, cider, Amish baked goods and fresh produce.

Address: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton

Hours: Fall Family Weekends are Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Hayrides are offered from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only. The store is open every day from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Many of the attractions are free; no admission fee, free parking. Tickets must be purchased for hayrides for $4 and tickets for barrel train rides are $2. New this year, Brown’s is scheduling hayride times to accommodate social distancing, and this will give families time to play and socially distance until their hayride time. Visit the hayride ticket booth for details.

Phone: (513) 738-0404

Website: www.brownsfarmmarket.com