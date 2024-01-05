55 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jason Rayedward Oakley, 1915 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs (direct).

Jeffery M. Kirchgessner, 1350 Vanderveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William T. Brown, 5503 Fox Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Carvell Maurice Sally, 7142 Dodgeon Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Tomeka Charisse Jones, 5350 Aster Park Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Norman Louis Meyers, 2150 Harrison Ave., Apt. 8, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, abduction, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jamie S. Holland, 9 Edgewood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Yjohnea A. Tipton III, 1302 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Darion D. Cayson, 3518 Marrimac Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft; grand theft by deception (direct); receiving stolen property (direct); unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property; and falsification (direct).

Thomas E. Scott, 526 South D St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John R. Johnson, 3141 Elman Court, Apt. D7, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Dallas J. Vanlieu, 418 Sal Blvd., Apt. A, Trenton; indicted on one count each of attempted burglary, domestic violence, and strangulation.

Darren F. Gill, 54 Rochester Hills Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Rashad A. Thompson, 3836 Ruth Lane, Apt. 10, Cheviot; indicted on one count each of burglary, petty theft (direct), and theft (direct).

Oliver Childs, 1200 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Brian E. Black, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 359, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dylan Michael Bray, 14210 Arbor Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Charles J. Fulmer, 237 W. 10th St., Newport, Ky.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Henry Michael Delgado, 411 Red Tail Place, Trenton; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Alijah M. Edwards, 2547 Adams Road, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct).

December M. Houchins, 4499 Pinehill Drive, Huber Heights; indicted on two counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct).

Andrew Daniel Bowman, 2 Hampshire Court, Apt. 10, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Adrienne L. Phelps, 2146 Benninghoffen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shaun Patrick Birgel, 421 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Kenneth D. Crawford, 1510 Forest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven A. Frambes, 103 E. Ritter St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Matthew Andrew Martin, 2034 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Jerome J. Matthews, 8187 Regal Lane, West Chester; indicted on one count each of burglary (direct), possessing criminal tools (direct), and petty theft (direct).

Christopher M. Olsen, 208 E. Sycamore St., Oxford; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Zachary Lee Beard, 927 Howard Stamm Lane, Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason Lee Rogers, 516 Buena Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael A. Brown, 1285 Mckeone Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Angela Suzanne McDonald, 1814 North Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anvar Dzhalilovich Mamedov, 2055 Sliver Linden Drive, Tipp City; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 1248 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ravyn Jonee Coleman, 1838 Goodman Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Eric Montgomery Stenson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Khyel Nayire Henderson, 1708 Race St., Unit 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Travious Dequion Hall, 12067 Pia Drive, Houston, Tx.; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Diego Dleon Murillo, 11950 Farm To Market 1960 Road West, Apt. 336, Houston, Tx.; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Trevor Scott Downey, 914 Evelyn Court, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Michael Wyatt, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 203, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

Alec Deidrick Crawford, 1831 Forsgate Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Ryan Alexander Fredrick, 1816 Forsgate Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Nicole Lyn Stewart, 222 E. Hamilton St., Bryan; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Lynn Lawson, 4713 Croftshire Drive, Apt. 1A, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Jamey Michael Hinds, 499 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 5, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and criminal mischief.

Mario Alberto Rubio, 109 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Craig Charles Harms, 722 Miami St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dak’Qwan Zavon Reid, 8882 Planet Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Larry Gene Ogden, 14169 Upper Cumberland Road, Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of rape, and gross sexual imposition.

Justin Lloyd Harris, 9936 Miami Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jacqueline Renee Smith, 204 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Andrew Taylor Heller, 906 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher James Alexander Collins, 532 Hill St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing criminal tools, and permitting drug abuse.