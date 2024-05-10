Soft serve, Dixie Burgers to return: Hamilton’s Sweden Creme will reopen

The Benges will bring the colors of TropiCool ― pink and light blue ― to Sweden Creme, which is set to open the weekend of May 18, though the couple said they will have a soft opening in the afternoon this weekend. And though many people are looking forward to some soft serve ice cream in Lindenwald, Brian Benge said many people have been “feening for Dixie Burgers.”

The Benges are Butler County natives, marrying right after high school. Brian, 38, a Hamilton native, joined the Army in 2003 as a combat engineer and now works as a recruiter in Indiana, though he will be transferred this summer to Cincinnati. Jodi, 37, a Liberty Twp. native, is the primary operator of TropiCool.

“We don’t want to be a company that has employees,” Jodi Benge said and Brian Benge adding, “We want to be a company that invests time and energy and positive role modeling to our young employees because that’s who we’re going to hire.”

Their primary pool of employees will be young college and high school students.

The Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., under the Benges has a refreshed 1950s look, with a new sign that proudly advertises Dixie Burgers, which Brian Benge said they have the original recipe. The windows will be covered with classic ice cream cones and dancing burgers “with a 50s look to it.”

At dusk, neon pink lights kick on making the Sweden Creme shop glow.

Hundreds of people have reacted to the Sweden Creme’s new work, including commenter Tonya McIntire expressing her impatience, writing on the ice cream shop’s Facebook page: “Just hurry up and open please.”

Brian and Jodi Benge said they’ve “been pouring love and passion” into the building, adding, “We hope the community likes it.”

The Benges also have a planned food truck for catering and corporate events that is expected to be completed by the first of June.

The Sweden Creme will have a daily opening at 11 a.m., and Sundays through Thursdays, they’ll close at 9 p.m. (or until the line is done). On Fridays and Saturdays, they’ll close at 10 p.m.