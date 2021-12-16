52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Maggie Anton, 4138 Orchard Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Lovins, 1311 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Eric Yaw, 591 Ashburn Road, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and obeying traffic control devices.

Patricia Marie Neal, 1938 Allstatter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Wayne Anglin, 1830 Blanchett Road, Corinth, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Jon Eric Proffitt, 1221 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, operation of motor vehicle under points suspension, and failure to register vehicle.

Lawrence Edward Williams, 336 Charles St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Hugo Herrera-Padilla, 5927 W. Eastwood Ave., Floor 2, Chicago, Il.; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of Amphetamine (direct).

Taylor Roth, 1824 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Terry Smith, 608 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, and certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign, and improper backing on roadway.

Michael A. Tucker, 851 Clinton Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Joseph Bales, 4183 Indian Trace Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Kelli Nunamaker, 1608 Woodlawn Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs.

Corey Hillard Bates, 4931 Redwood Drive, Apt. 23, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property (direct), two counts of theft (direct), and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Ronald L. James, 234 South E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaimes E. Sturgeon, 1722 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Nizar Whade Nassar, 222 Adler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Henderson, 1773 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability (direct), grand theft (direct), and petty theft (direct).

Christopher Duane Goins, 804 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of carrying concealed weapons, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), and resisting arrest.

Jodi R. Thomas, 2190 University Blvd., #59, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Brian Q. Brown, 401 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Thomas Brown, 7805 State Route 48, Waynesville; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Robert Joseph Carpenter, III, 506 Fitton Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Jeremy Woods, 1430 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and driving under suspension.

Corey Hillard Bates, 4931 Redwood Drive, Apt. 23, Fairfield; indicted on one count of misuse of credit cards (direct).

Jordan Washington, 1224 Grays Peak Road, Covington, Ky.; indicted on two counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count of sexual imposition (direct).

Adam Chandler Mesman, 2796 Hazelton Court, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tina M. Sherrod, 1032 Purcell Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Charlotte M. Miracle, 1017 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Amadou Sow, 6812 Red Top Road, Apt. 1, Takoma Park, Md.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Barbara Imogene Templin, 167 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Paul A. Davis, 1472 Bonneville Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Leandre Sellon, 4816 Klare Court, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jason Jonathan Dakin, 4880 Ohio 350, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, and obstructing official business.

Spencer Darnell Stark Williams, 4128 Fleetwood Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Alexander Murray Tompkins, 439 Morrow Road, Apt. 203, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jason Trevor Woods, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Jeremy Marshall, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Nicholas Adam Carnes, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to register.

Antonio Maurice Craddock, 3895 Mack Road, #109, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, and safecracking.

Marcelles Trevail Burley, 1806 Lincrest Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, and safecracking.

Patricia Pearlrae Tope, 189 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Rayshawn Jamar Chandler, 944 Wall St., Toledo; indicted on one count each of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nicholas Andrew Gerhard, 3265 Wibraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ringo M. Inlow, 617 S. River St., Suite G, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft.

Virgil Eugene Lainhart, 3019 Lanes Mill Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

James Shultz, 9 N. River St., Apt. F, Franklin; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Krista Hawkey, 40 Triple Crown Circle, Springboro; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Buddy Stanley, 7366 Butler Warren Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy C. Penwell, 3916 Springoak Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide; failure to stop after an accident; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Timothy Allan Noreikas, 970 E. Ridge Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Charles Ray Sweeney, 208 Quail Run Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.