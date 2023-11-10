52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Phillip Wayne Grubb, 110 La Grange St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakota L. Rowe, 739 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Andrew Noble, 3601 Rose Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marcus Benjamin Moore, 604 Ethel Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Kevin D. McGee, 1440 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Haynes, 1225 Prospect Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), and trafficking in marijuana (direct).

Derrick D. Hughley, 1225 Prospect Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), trafficking in marijuana (direct), and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (direct).

Victor Jacobs, 625 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and aggravated possession of drugs.

William H. Duke, 44 Thornton Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count of theft.

Natalie Reva Denise Larkins, 5745 Clemens Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shane Michael Moorman, 4557 Clearview Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order, and one count each of menacing by stalking, violating a protection order (direct), telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Ronald Upchurch, 157 South B St., Apt. 707, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Marshall K. Millard, 1315 Devon Ave., Apt. B3, Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Aleshia Marie Bokeno, 352 Chadwick Road, Fairborn; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Katelynn A. McQueen, 1620 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Aaron Lee Latimore, 2707 Groveland St., Middletown; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Domonique T. Wenstrup, 894 Wesleyan Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

David L. Keith, II, 300 Sal Blvd., Apt. B, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brady James Schardine, 600 August Blvd., Apt. 33, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of grand theft, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Mary Murray, 2340 Hoyt Ave., Indianapolis, IN.; indicted on two counts each of felonious assault, criminal damaging or endangering (direct), and negligent assault (direct); and one count each of receiving stolen property (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault (direct), criminal damaging or endangering, obstructing official business, and inducing panic (direct).

Jarid Tyler Ray Milders-Taylor, 166 Bailey St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Joseph E. Williams, 948 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 11, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of strangulation and domestic violence, and one count of violating a protection order.

Marcus R. Miller, 10727 Invicta Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael A. Shumard, 4813 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua J. Schamaun, 1225 Gray St. S, Gulfport, FL.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Shawn L. Game, 2131 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael A Payne, II, 804 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony J. Curtis, 517 W. Vine St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Christopher Alan Floyd, 2029 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Alexander E. Turner, 338 E. State Road, Cleves; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Erica S. Bennett, 211 Virginia Ave., London; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Kristapher B. Davis, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Galen Richard Hobdy, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Stanford Raheen Straight, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Sherron Lee Edward Massalay, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and harassment with a bodily substance.

Andre Davon Calhoun, 604 N. East St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Jabaree Mikayel Yisrael, 6041 N. East St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Jennifer Michelle Schaffer, 2247 Grant Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Luke Marvel, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Joseph Darrell Crase, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 35, Morrow; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and endangering children.

Heather Nicole Swartz, 11875 Township Road 406, Lot 19, Thornville; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Steven Jade Swartz, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and trafficking in drugs.

Isaiah Charles Bondurant, 1578 Worthington St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Angaleta Denise Can, 1363 E. 16th Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Eugene Miller, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

John Mark Kincaid, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Ralph Robinson 214 Mound St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on seven counts each of menacing by stalking, and telecommunications harassment.

Ashley Dawn Smith, 322 Finley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Adam Lee Ellington, 9480 Woodland Hills Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, attempted felonious assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Ronnie Edward Spicer, 22 Park Place, Apt. 1, Fort Thomas, KY.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Missael Hernandez, 314 South Ave., Toledo; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Gregory Lynn Kattine, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.