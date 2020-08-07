52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jon Andrew Little, 3510 Dawn Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct), and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Justin Scott Roe, 1825 Dell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David W. Albertson, Jr., 14 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of breaking and entering (direct), and one count of breaking and entering.

Shevon T. McNeill, 1091 Pennington Court, Apt. 5, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and theft by deception.

Jason Shane Wilson, 227 N. 7th St., Apt. A, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David William Albertson, Jr., 14 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of theft from a person in a protected class.

David L. Berryman, 3911 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of breaking and entering (direct), and one count of breaking and entering.

Cameron R. Robinson, 1107 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Juan Pablo Gervacio-Tellez, 8293 Brigantine St., West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count each of resisting arrest, illegal use or possession of marijuana influence, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and seat belt required.

Ricky D. Embry, 1208 Hunt Ave., Apt. 113, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Shawn D. Chadwell, 2622 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Somerville; indicted on seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts each of corrupting another with drugs, and furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

Mitchell Nietupski, 7210 Birchwood Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Krysten Nichole Joudeh, 6918 Driftwood Lane, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Anthony L. Smallwood, 608 Mary Ette St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Virgil W. Davidson, 6785 Paducah Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft, and breaking and entering.

David Vincent Havens, 5032 College Corner Pike, #43, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Thomas L. Ealy, Jr., 1513 Hunt Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Donald T. Rogers, Jr., 985 Havensport Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Michael Leonard High, 2016 Bell Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to stop at a stop sign, indicted on one count each illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Simpson, 24 Danielle Court, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

Jesse A. Oetzel, 3722 Pimilico Court, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of breaking and entering.

Alfred Lewis Julian, 1490 Bonneville Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of assault.

Robert L. Howell, address unknown; indicted on one count of abduction.

Michael K. Fox, 5201 College Corner Pike, #135, Oxford; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).

Leroy Homer Glenn Montgomery, 1107 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault.

Benjamin Zeek, 305 North E St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Malaki Bond, 1690 Irma Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

David Craig Long, 931 Symmes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Shannon Hinson, 602 18th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of harassment with bodily substance.

Louis M. Sbarbati, II, 100 Burke St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and violating a protection order.

Nickolas Wayne Lawhorn, 24 Edgeton Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Eric W. Hymer, 7434 Preakness Lane, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Brian Adam Feltner, 614 19th St., Pell City, In.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Michael S. Zitt, 4780 Alert New London Road, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), two counts of unlawful restraint (direct), and one count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Nathan B. King, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Kenneth R. Chambers Jr., 211 E. Fancy St., Blanchester; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dorsey J. Cole, 23 Hudson Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Justin Lee Walton, 36 Gallup Ave., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael David Morris, 2845 Pennyroyal Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officers; assault; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Amanda Smith, 1073 Governors Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of sexual battery.

Phillip Michael Anderson, 3821 Cavanaugh Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Russell L. Adkins, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and felonious assault.

Danielle Denise Meridy, 1872 Sunset Ave., Apt. 10, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyrell Burbridge, 1822 Fairfax Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Taylor Hackworth, 3858 Spring House Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Roscoe Jones, 4260 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

John Aaron McCallister, 4992 Tilbury Road, Trotwood; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and making false alarms.

Simone N. Hicks, 3050 Valerie Arms Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Edward Lee Shafer, 463 Beissinger Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Anderson Jackson III, 912 Tollgate Drive, Apt. 18, Oxford; indicted on one count each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud, and receiving stolen property.

Rashawna R. Zachery, 493 Diven Lane, Columbus; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possession of drugs.

Christine M. Mesaris, 754 Woodlawn Ave., Baltimore, Md.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Schaefer, 2812 Alysheba Court, Morrow; indicted on one count of domestic violence.