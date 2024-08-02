50 plus homes may be built on former site of Middletown’s Lincoln school on Central Avenue

This week, Middletown City Council is set to authorize an agreement with Cristo Homes for the development of up to 59 homes on the city-owned property at the site of the old Lincoln School, 2402 Central Ave.

It’s the second residential development on Central Avenue at a former school site that could be completed in the next couple years. The development of up to 20 new homes a few blocks away at 2701 Central, formerly Roosevelt Elementary School, is underway and came to fruition as part of a similar agreement on city-owned land.

Lincoln School closed in 1980 when students were moved up Central Avenue to Roosevelt Elementary School, which closed in 2008 and was also demolished. It is now the cite of a residential development. Lincoln was then sold to Middletown Dental Group, which maintained a dental practice in the building until 2011. Several small businesses operated out of the building during that time.

The large brick structure built in 1927 continued to deteriorate and caught fire several times. After years of discussion, it was demolished by the city due to its dilapidated condition.

The city requested proposals for the redevelopment of the land and staff reviewed those submissions earlier this year, concluding with the recommendation of the Cristo Homes with the project. The proposed pre-development agreement that has been negotiated between the parties gives the developer the ability to perform predevelopment and due diligence work on the site as the city’s designated real estate developer for the project, according to the staff report.

In the solicitation for redevelopment proposals, city officials noted the property is located adjacent to the Highlands Historic District to the east and serves as an endcap to the light retail corridor along Central Avenue to the west

The concept plan calls for the construction of up to 59 dwellings with a mix of three- and four-unit residential buildings along a new public street to be constructed as part of the development.

The development also will include a historical marker to pay tribute to the former Lincoln school that once occupied the property, according to the city staff report.

“This is basically an option agreement. It in essence says to Cristo, for a finite period of time the city is not going to sell or give the land away while you have time to evaluate the property and do your due diligence and seek any necessary zoning approvals for your plan,” said Nathan Cahall, assistant city manager who became acting city manager Aug. 1. “What this is is the start of a longer journey to potentially build new single-family attached residential owner occupied residences in this area of town.”

The proposed legislation does not require the expenditure of city funds.

The developer has until April 2025 to complete the work and decide whether to move forward with its proposal under the terms and conditions contained in the agreement. Cahall said the agreement also contains reversion provisions that protect the city’s interests in the event the development falters or the developer does not “satisfactorily complete” specified provisions even after the project site is conveyed to the developer.

“The Lincoln School site, with its significant historical legacy dating back to the late 1800s, presents a distinctive opportunity for redevelopment. Our vision is to contribute to the vitality of Middletown by offering new housing options and enhancing of the Highland and Sunset neighborhoods, “ Bryan Berning, Cristo Homes vice president, said in city documents.