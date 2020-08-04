5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Movie theaters, school busing and contact sports

Official public health guidance on contact sports to come shortly

In a phone interview, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that an extension on public health orders relating to contact sports over the weekend was a placeholder until final decisions could be made. He added that the orders issued over the weekend were only extensions, and official guidance on handling sports in Ohio would come shortly.

There will be free COVID-19 testing tomorrow

Greene County Public Health will conduct a pop-up testing event at the Nutter Center on the Wright State University campus. Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. No appointments or doctor’s referrals are needed, but masks are required.