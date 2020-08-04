5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Movie theaters, school busing and contact sports

It is Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Official public health guidance on contact sports to come shortly
In a phone interview, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that an extension on public health orders relating to contact sports over the weekend was a placeholder until final decisions could be made. He added that the orders issued over the weekend were only extensions, and official guidance on handling sports in Ohio would come shortly.
There will be free COVID-19 testing tomorrow
Greene County Public Health will conduct a pop-up testing event at the Nutter Center on the Wright State University campus. Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. No appointments or doctor’s referrals are needed, but masks are required.
Two national movie theater chains to reopen this month
Regal Cinemas, which has a location in Beavercreek, and Cinépolis, which has a location at Austin Landing, have both announced they will tentatively reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 21. Other theater chains in the Miami Valley have not announced their reopening dates yet, while several small, local theaters have been back in business for weeks.
School districts are considering what to do about busing
For school districts attempting to return to full in-person classes, busing is a major health concern. Some districts are using measures like special “loading order” guidelines to keep students from walking past each other, while some districts are asking people to carpool or avoid busing if possible.
Reduced cargo and passenger numbers are causing layoffs at the Dayton airport
Two airlines that fly out of Dayton International Airport have announced they are laying off a total of nearly 280 workers. PSA Airlines previously announced that it would lay off 230 Dayton employees, and Air Wisconsin announced it would lay off 50 in October. The duration of the layoffs is unknown, and will depend on future travel demands.