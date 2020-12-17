5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at-home advisory extended

Stay-at-home advisory extended in Montgomery County

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has extended the county’s stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 2 in a resolution approved on Wednesday. The advisory is not a law but a guide to remind residents to reduce contact with people outside their household to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Montgomery County exceeds 30,000 total cases

Montgomery County has reported 10,000 coronavirus cases within less than a month, pushing the county’s total over 30,000 cases. The county hit the 20,000-case mark just before Thanksgiving, and now has the fourth-highest total cases in the state behind Franklin, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.