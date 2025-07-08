Man indicted on murder charges for reportedly hitting Middletown woman with machete

His bond was previously set at $1 million in municipal court.

Brabant has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records.

On June 22, 41-year-old Leigha L. Huff was riding on a motorcycle with a friend in Preble County.

While in the 7700 block of Upper Sommes Road near Camden, a man reportedly ran toward Huff and her friend with something in his hand.

Huff’s friend drove away and shortly after Huff reported was bleeding badly, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

The man drove them to a friend’s house on Aukerman Creek Road and 911 was called.

Preble County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded. The woman was reportedly bleeding heavily from a cut on her leg.

Huff was pronounced dead at the home.

Deputies served a search warrant at the Upper Sommes Road property and interviewed Brabant.

Brabant said he heard a motorcycle coming through the S-curves on the street. He grabbed a machete and went to the road before swinging it at a motorcycle, according to municipal court documents.

“After swinging he noticed there was blood on the machete; he attempted to clean it off and then hid it in the woods behind his residence,” an affidavit read.

Brabant reportedly told deputies he didn’t know who was on the motorcycle or how many people were riding it.