5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Pop-up testing, Metallica and going back to school

Multiple pop-up testing events today, early next week

There is a pop-up coronavirus testing event today at Five Rivers Family Health Center in Dayton from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. However, starting on Monday, there are a handful of testing events throughout the Miami Valley, including events in Dayton, Fairfield and Middletown.

Tickets for Metallica virtual drive-in concert now on sale

Metallica has announced a virtual concert with special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday Aug. 29, viewable on the big screen at theaters across the country, including several drive-in theaters in the area. These include Melody 49 in Brookville, the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre in Dayton, the Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington, the Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in and the Starlite Drive-in in Amelia. Tickets are $155 per vehicle and are on sale now.