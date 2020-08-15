5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Pop-up testing, Metallica and going back to school

It is Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Multiple pop-up testing events today, early next week
There is a pop-up coronavirus testing event today at Five Rivers Family Health Center in Dayton from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. However, starting on Monday, there are a handful of testing events throughout the Miami Valley, including events in Dayton, Fairfield and Middletown.
Tickets for Metallica virtual drive-in concert now on sale
Metallica has announced a virtual concert with special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday Aug. 29, viewable on the big screen at theaters across the country, including several drive-in theaters in the area. These include Melody 49 in Brookville, the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre in Dayton, the Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington, the Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in and the Starlite Drive-in in Amelia. Tickets are $155 per vehicle and are on sale now.
Kettering schools to start the school year online, with limited exceptions
Following a recommendation from Superintendent Scott Inskeep and the volume of students that were interested in returning to in-person classes, the Kettering School Board voted unanimously to eliminate an in-person option for all students in the first nine weeks, with exceptions for small groups composed of students with special needs, Miami Valley Career Technology Center students and those needing counseling. Board President Jim Ambrose commented, “This virus is not going away. I am not willing to roll the dice on the children’s lives in this community.”
More layoffs announced at Dayton International Airport
As the coronavirus continues to devastate the nation’s aviation and hospitality industries, a food service company that operates at the Dayton International Airport, HMSHost, notified the state that it plans to lay off 62 workers this fall. The company had furloughed its employees starting in March, and will make the furlough a permanent layoff on Oct. 15 for those who have not been recalled by then.
Ohio’s in-school face mask order now in effect
An order requiring students, staff and faculty in schools and other child education settings went into effect on Friday morning. Masks or other facial coverings are required while inside, including while riding school buses and when outside if people are unable to keep at least 6 feet apart. Of course, there are exceptions, including people with medical conditions that would be worsened by wearing a mask, people communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired and while eating or drinking.