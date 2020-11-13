5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New data, state aid and a school study

It is Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio reports over 7,000 new cases in one day
Two days after Ohio reported more than 6,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the first time, Ohio now has reached the next milestone, reporting more than 7,000 new cases on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine said, “At the rate we’re going, this is not sustainable. We’re going to have very bad consequences if this continues to go up at the rate it’s going.”
Ohio unveils new dashboard showing cases by ZIP code
At Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, DeWine also unveiled a new coronavirus dashboard showing the number of confirmed and probable cases in different ZIP codes across the state. The dashboard allows users to search all ZIP codes, by individual communities or by county. Data can also be broken down by time period, such as total cases since the start of the pandemic, the last 30 days or the last two weeks.
Miami County moved to risk level 3 out of 4
Miami County has been moved to risk level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, and at the same time the county was reported at number six in highest occurrence of coronavirus cases out of Ohio’s 88 counties. Miami County now joins most of the counties in the Miami Valley at Level 3, with only Logan and Darke counties remaining at level 2.
Ohio announces $30 million in aid to local health departments
The state legislature has allotted $30 million of the state’s federal CARES Act dollars in aid for local health departments. Each of the 113 local departments will received $200,000 to use at their discretion, with the remaining funds to be used to hire contact tracers at the state level to assist hard-hit counties.
Lakota, Mason school to be part of study of quarantine requirements
Lakota and Mason schools jointly announced with Princeton Schools in northern Hamilton County that they would take part in a statewide study to determine if the state’s quarantine requirements are too strict. The study will use rapid coronavirus tests on voluntary participants to determine if and how cases are spread among children, regardless of symptoms.