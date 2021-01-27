5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Increasing vaccines and the Ohio curfew

U.S. to boost vaccine deliveries

After vaccine shortages struck across the country, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. will ramp up deliveries of vaccines over the next three weeks. He said the administration plans to buy another 100 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna to ensure the country has enough vaccine for the long term.

Gov. Mike DeWine announces plan for Ohio to lift curfew

Ohio’s curfew could be adjusted or eliminated entirely if the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients continues to decrease, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday. If the number of patients stays below 3,500 people for seven days in a row, the curfew will be changed to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two weeks. If there are less than 3,000 for a week straight, the curfew will be pushed further to start at midnight. If there are fewer than 2,500 for a week, there won’t be a curfew at all.