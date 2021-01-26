Middletown Schools staff first in state to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Middletown City Schools staff on Wednesday will be the first district in Ohio to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Middletown Health Department will administer the Moderna vaccine to approximately 500 district teachers and staff members, according to a joint release from the district and city of Middletown.
The vaccine clinic is at Middletown High School. No students will be on campus because students are remote-learning.
Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips Carter said planning began immediately after Gov. Mike DeWine first announced plans to have schools back in-person by March 1.
“This timeline allows the second dose of the vaccine to be administered prior to that start date,” Phillips Carter said.
District employees are asked to arrive at their scheduled appointment time and to enter the main high school entrance. Vaccines will be administered in the high school community room. Employees will then go into the Wade E. Miller Arena for a 15-minute observation.