5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Hospitals under pressure

Hospitals seeing staff shortages as cases rise

At a press briefing on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and hospital officials warned that while coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, there is a shortage of hospital staff. Hundreds of caregivers are unable to work because they have been infected or exposed to the coronavirus, according to administrators, who said that the remaining workforce is exhausted.

Ohio passes 6,000 deaths from coronavirus

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has now seen over 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus. This comes six weeks after Ohio passed the 5,000-death mark. Ohio also broke its daily record with 11,885 cases reported in one day. However, these numbers may be off as the state works through a backlog of antigen tests.