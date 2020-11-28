5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Canceled games and visiting Santa

It is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio adds 17K cases over two days
The Ohio Department of Health did not report new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, and instead combined both Thursday and Friday’s numbers yesterday. In total, in two days 17,065 new cases were reported, with 72 new deaths and 474 more hospitalizations.
OSU-Illinois game and UD-Cedarville game canceled
The Ohio State football game at Illinois has been canceled after it was found that OSU Coach Ryan Day and others within the football program tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the University of Dayton men’s basketball game against Cedarville was called off when positive cases were found among Cedarville personnel.
How to see Santa amid the pandemic
Though going to see Santa will be different this year, there are still places to visit Santa this holiday season. Some events are drive-thru, while others are virtual or in-person wearing masks and with social distancing.
Dayton federal court business order postponed
An order issued this week by Chief Judge Algenon Marbley due to the worsening pandemic told federal courthouses in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus to adjust the way they are operating until at least the end of the year, including continuing all civil and criminal jury trials unless deemed necessary to go forward. Even then, proceedings must take place in a courtroom with plexiglass shielding.
Drive-thru testing today at the Nutter Center
There will be a free drive-thru coronavirus testing event today at the Wright State University Nutter Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vehicles are asked to enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, and anyone interested should preregister for a 30-minute timeslot.