5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Canceled games and visiting Santa

Ohio adds 17K cases over two days

The Ohio Department of Health did not report new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, and instead combined both Thursday and Friday’s numbers yesterday. In total, in two days 17,065 new cases were reported, with 72 new deaths and 474 more hospitalizations.

OSU-Illinois game and UD-Cedarville game canceled

The Ohio State football game at Illinois has been canceled after it was found that OSU Coach Ryan Day and others within the football program tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the University of Dayton men’s basketball game against Cedarville was called off when positive cases were found among Cedarville personnel.