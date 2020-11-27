Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods with fire department help

MIDDLETOWN — The coronavirus cancelled the Santa Parade in Middletown, but Santa and Mrs. Claus will make several appearances in the city.
They will be driving through Middletown neighborhoods with a lift from Middletown Division of Fire starting Saturday and for two weekends before Christmas.
They will visit local children from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday while abiding by COVID-19 health guidelines: remaining socially distant while riding in a fire truck ladder bucket, according to the city.
“We wanted to give kids the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, as safely as possible,” said Paul Lolli, Middletown fire chief. “Knowing that the annual parade couldn’t take place this year, we thought this was a good alternative for us to bring Santa to the kids.”
Families are encouraged to stay in their yards and driveways while the visits take place.
Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday will begin at Flemming Park and continue south, ending near Damon Park. Then on Sunday, the route will begin at Renaissance Boulevard and continue west, ending near Goldman Park.
Visits will continue Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12 in additional neighborhoods. Those routes will be announced later.