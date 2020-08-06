5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: New hospital rules and substitute festivals

It is Thursday, August 6, 2020, and these are 5 things to know about the coronavirus today.
Judge declines to put alcohol sale curfew on hold
A Franklin County judge refused to block a statewide rule stopping alcohol sales after 10 p.m. while a lawsuit over the rule moves forward. The plaintiffs, a group of 21 bars, restaurants and individuals, argued that the sales ban unfairly singles out bars and restaurants that are following safety guidelines. The state responded that the lawsuit was based on partisan, personal opposition to Ohio’s attempts to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County giving out free masks today
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving out free cloth face masks to those in need throughout the month. The first giveaway will take place today at the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest branch at 2410 Philadelphia Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, adds fall festival
Kings Island announced that it will cancel the Halloween Haunt and WinterFest due to ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic. It also announced it would add a new family event called Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, which will start Sept. 26 and be designed to enable social distancing and capacity management, according to Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz.
Region hospital visitor rules change to allow more people to visit
The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association announced that visitor rules will be changing at local hospitals to allow patients to have one support person in the building at a time, as long as people can maintain distance and the hospital has a stable supply of personal protective equipment. Previously patients could only have one support person per day.
The Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest is going virtual this year
The Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest is the institute’s largest fundraiser, and an in-person event was canceled due to the coronavirus. However, the community can still lift a glass to support the DAI in an online celebration with an exclusive mug and hat pin, as well as three different event shirts and a livestream event on Sept. 26.