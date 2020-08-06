5 things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today: New hospital rules and substitute festivals

Judge declines to put alcohol sale curfew on hold

A Franklin County judge refused to block a statewide rule stopping alcohol sales after 10 p.m. while a lawsuit over the rule moves forward. The plaintiffs, a group of 21 bars, restaurants and individuals, argued that the sales ban unfairly singles out bars and restaurants that are following safety guidelines. The state responded that the lawsuit was based on partisan, personal opposition to Ohio’s attempts to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County giving out free masks today

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving out free cloth face masks to those in need throughout the month. The first giveaway will take place today at the Dayton Metro Library’s Northwest branch at 2410 Philadelphia Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.