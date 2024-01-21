5 questions with Monroe’s new city manager

Lester’s three-year contract, unanimously approved by the seven City Council members, calls for an annual salary of $165,000, according to city documents.

Lester has served as operations director in Hillard, a community with 40,000 residents, since 2020. Before that, he served as deputy director of public service and right-of-way service manager.

The Monroe position had been vacant since Oct. 6 after Brock resigned and took a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

There were 19 applicants and, following the vetting process by Management Advisory Group, seven applicants were interviewed by City Council, including Assistant City Manager Kacey Waggaman and Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the Monroe city manager.

Here are five questions we recently asked Lester:

Question: You have spent the last 26 years in various leadership roles with the city of Hilliard. What attracted you to the city manager position in Monroe?

Answer: The city of Monroe is a prosperous, growing community that benefits from its strategic location. The city has undergone well-planned development to ensure balanced retail, residential and industrial growth. Monroe provides small-town charm and easy access to local and regional amenities. The city’s local government is highly efficient and well-regarded for its resourcefulness and teamwork abilities. I appreciate the City Council’s confidence in me to work with our team to lead this fantastic city.

Question: What are some things you learned in Hillard that you can use in Monroe?

Answer: At Hilliard, I learned important lessons in balanced growth, high-quality services, city aesthetics, infrastructure improvement and innovation over my 26-year tenure. My previous time in the city of Dublin has also helped me understand how to be an effective public servant.

Question: I know you have been here for a short time, but what do you see as challenges for the city?

Answer: I met with city directors during my first week to better understand the city’s challenges. The primary obstacle that local governments face is attracting and retaining talented individuals. Monroe has an excellent team, and I am committed to doing everything possible to maintain our outstanding talent.

Question: When you drive off I-75 and through downtown, what do you see as someone who is new to the community?

Answer: I see a welcoming and attractive community that appeals to citizens, businesses and visitors alike. The city of Monroe is a great place to live, work and play. Monroe is open for business and residency, and we have a dedicated team ready to serve the community.

Question: The former city manager, William “Bill” Brock, worked for the city for 20 years, the longest tenure of any city manager in Butler County. What do you think it will be like replacing such a veteran city manager?

Answer: I am honored to take over for the former city manager, William “Bill” Brock. Mr. Brock built a great team in Monroe and established a solid foundation. I am looking forward to building on his work. My primary objective for the first six months is to develop strong relationships within the community. As a servant leader, I believe in collaborating to find solutions and achieve successful outcomes.