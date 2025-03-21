5 questions with Middletown’s new city manager

She was officially sworn in as city manager during Tuesday’s city council meeting by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. At 38, she‘s the youngest to hold that position and the second female.

The Journal-News recently sent Combs these five questions and here are her answers.

Q: For anyone new taking a new position, they need a few wins or successes somewhat quickly, What do you feel might be your wins or successes within the first few months?

A: First, we want long term successes; and long-term successes are built over time with planning, strategy, and goal setting. Stabilization of city government – citizens, businesses, organizations, developers, investors all want to see long-term stability. We start building stability internally and externally, hour by hour, day by day, week by week, and month by month with open communication with all city stakeholders. Wins in the first few months include the opening of the fire stations, city park upgrades, Trash Bash Community Cleanup Event, Renaissance Point construction underway, and the release of the Towne Mall Redevelopment Request for Qualifications. There are many new businesses about to open and projects underway and in the works. It’s an exciting time in the city, the first quarter is starting strong.

Q: You are no stranger to city government with your nine years of experience in various leadership positions, What do you see as the three major challenges facing Middletown and how do you begin bringing solutions to those issues?

A: I will initially focus on three key areas: operational efficiency, public safety, and economic development.

With operational efficiency, we are looking at ways that the city government communicates with residents and how we respond to their needs. We are also looking at ways we streamline review processes so that we effectively do business with those wanting to invest in Middletown.

With public safety, as the city grows we are always keeping an eye on how to strategically position our public safety forces to ensure a safe environment across the city for the citizens and businesses.

With economic development, we are strategically selecting locations throughout the city to attract businesses that not only enhance the city’s tax base and create new jobs but also improve the quality of life for our residents.

Q: What do you see as the future of the Middletown airport?

A: The Middletown Regional Airport is currently working with a consultant to develop a plan aimed at enhancing the airport’s operations. This plan also encompasses the other airport in Butler County, with the goal of aligning efforts to support and maximize the potential of both airports in the county. The Middletown Airport boasts an incredibly location that is ideal for attracting producers and suppliers in the Advanced Air Mobility sector. Additionally, the airport is investing in improvements to its existing hangars and facilities through various projects planned for the upcoming years. Middletown Airport will soon be home to the new Butler Tech aviation facility, which will equip individuals with the necessary skills to enter the aviation workforce. Currently, the airport hosts approximately seven events annually, with plans for its inaugural Air Show scheduled for 2026.

Q: During your years with the city, there has been a lot of instability with the city manager. How do you want to run your office and how can you bring stability to the position?

A: I will bring stability to the city manager’s position by fostering open communication and actively listening to the needs of the Middletown community. My plan is to build a strong team within the city’s departments, enabling us to effectively implement projects and initiatives that benefit the community. Additionally, I will collaborate with organizations and stakeholders who prioritize the best interests of the city, aiming to create a brighter future and make Middletown an even better place to live, work, play, and invest.

Q: For years, there has been a debate in the city whether to make downtown or the East End the major priority. What are your thoughts?

A: There is no doubt that the East End is well-suited for creative and profitable development, which remains a priority for the city. The opportunities in the East End will serve as an economic catalyst for the city’s future financial stability. In contrast, revitalizing downtown is more complex and requires a comprehensive plan that takes into account the entire area and fosters collaboration among the community. A significant challenge will be to preserve Middletown’s historical significance in a way that is also economically viable.