5 must-see holiday lights shows in Butler County

Downtown Hamilton will formally welcome Christmas by closing down High Street. Shops will be open, live reindeer will be on display, and there will be live musical entertainment, caroling, face painting, carriage rides, and Santa. The festivities will also include the Hamilton holiday tree being lit at the Butler County Courthouse. (Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m. High St., Hamilton. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-860-4194.)

Fairfield’s Parade of Lights

Fairfield residents can kick off their Christmas season with this party at Village Green Park. There will be food, drink, and live music and entertainment, including the Fairfield Starz Dancers and performers from Cincinnati Christian Schools. At 6 p.m., the third annual Parade of Lights will travel through Fairfield and end at Village Green Park. The party will conclude with the lighting of Village Green Park at 7 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Steve Miller. (Nov. 27, 4-7 p.m. Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Light Up Middletown

Middletown’s holiday light show is also a themed drive-through event. Come see Santa’s workshop and sleigh, a penguin village, leaping deer and even a sea serpent floating in a lake. Due to COVID-19, Santa and Mrs. Claus will again not be making an appearance this year. Nov. 25-Dec. 31. 6-10 p.m. Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue and Verity Parkway, Middletown. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. All proceeds go to community programs. For more information, visit www.lightupmiddletown.org.

Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion

Expanding its repertoire in recent years, Land of Illusion is once again holding their “Christmas Around the World” Christmas Glow. The two-mile drive-through features 3.8 million lights, depicting global landmarks such as Big Ben, the Taj Majal, the Sydney Opera House, and others. Land of Illusion Christmas attractions also include Santa’s Workshop, a Christmas village, fire pits, a gift shop, and a 45-foot Christmas tree. (Nov. 24-Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m. 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. Tickets are $7. For more information, call 513-423-9960 or visit www.landofillusion.com.