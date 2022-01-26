5 Monroe firefighters honored with Challenge Coins for ‘above and beyond’ efforts saving man’s life

Officials from Atrium Medical Center, part of Premier Health, presented the firefighters/paramedics Challenge Coins, a first-year program. The firefighters were the first to receive the coins from the health network that includes five hospitals.

Ann Brock, trauma outreach coordinator at Atrium, and Claire Hardman, trauma program manager at Atrium, presented Challenge Coins to Monroe Fire Department’s Lt. Rusty Rickard, Joel Coomer, Ben Lause, Todd Lohse and Jacob Zeckser during a ceremony this week at the fire station.