5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“Earlier this evening, a social media post was circulated that possibly warned of a threat to our school community,” the district posted Wednesday. “The district immediately contacted the Hamilton Police Department of the potential threat and HPD is investigating the post.”

The district said additional security is present at the schools today.

READ THE FULL STORY

Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in renovations

Caption The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 120 Senate Drive, Monroe, recently held its ribbon-cutting to celebrate $2 million in renovations. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 120 Senate Drive, Monroe, recently held its ribbon-cutting to celebrate $2 million in renovations. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Being located near entertainment, sports and shopping destinations, and less than one mile from Interstate 75, were some of the reasons a hotel company bought and remodeled the former Comfort Inn, 120 Senate Drive, Monroe.

The hotel has been completely renovated and rebranded a Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Roshan Patel, human resources officer for Scarlet and Gray Hospitality, said during a recent ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton.

The company also owns and operates two properties in Centerville and Springfield and hopes to expand its portfolio, Patel said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Freshman Butler County lawmaker set to have four bills out of the Ohio House

Caption Madison Twp. Trustee Thomas Hall seeks the 53rd Ohio House District seat in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. PROVIDED Caption Madison Twp. Trustee Thomas Hall seeks the 53rd Ohio House District seat in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. PROVIDED

Rep. Thomas Hall has been aggressive in introducing proposed bills during his freshman year in the Ohio House ― 15 bills introduced to date ― and he plans to introduce at least one more before the end of the calendar year.

Hall, a Republican from Madison Twp. said the bills he introduces “all serve a purpose,” and a lot are “trying to modernize Ohio, trying to make government more efficient, trying to save taxpayers’ money.”

“Our goals have been the same,” said Hall, “To represent our constituents back home, to put forth bills that have an impact not only on my district but in districts all across the state of Ohio, and I think we’ve done that.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe

Caption Nancy C. Imfeld Credit: Butler County Jail Caption Nancy C. Imfeld Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Butler Count grand jury will now consider the case of a woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband at their Monroe home.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the Dec. 1 shooting of her husband, Douglas, at a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

Following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Butler County Area II Court, Judge Kevin McDonough found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury. Imfeld remains housed in the Butler County Jail Thursday afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY

Liberty Twp. officials propose first local vehicle tax to maintain roadways

Caption Liberty Twp. Trustees this week held a first public meeting as they consider approving a $5 annual vehicle tax to help pay for roadway repairs and maintenance in the Butler County community. The trustees are scheduled to vote on the tax during their Dec. 13 meeting. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: Submitted photo Caption Liberty Twp. Trustees this week held a first public meeting as they consider approving a $5 annual vehicle tax to help pay for roadway repairs and maintenance in the Butler County community. The trustees are scheduled to vote on the tax during their Dec. 13 meeting. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

Vehicle owners in Liberty Twp. could see the first local vehicle tax in the community’s history as township trustees consider approving an annual fee to help them pay for road maintenance.

Trustees held a public comment session Tuesday evening after viewing a presentation from township officials on the proposed $5 a year vehicle tax.

The proposed “additional permissive tax” being considered by Liberty leaders would raise an estimated $186,000 annually to help pay for roadway repairs and maintenance in the fast-growing township, officials said.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Bond set at $50K for Middletown woman charged with robbery after purse stolen from driver

Caption Brittany Gaba, 33, of Middletown, was charged with robbery today after she allegedly stole a woman's purse Saturday. MIDDLETOWN POLICE Caption Brittany Gaba, 33, of Middletown, was charged with robbery today after she allegedly stole a woman's purse Saturday. MIDDLETOWN POLICE

A 33-year-old Middletown woman was charged with robbery after she allegedly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride home, according to Middletown police.

Brittany Gaba was located Monday in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue and charged with robbery. She was transported to the Middletown City Jail where she remains, police said.

Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Gaba’s bond at $50,000, cash, surety or property during her arraignment Wednesday, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

READ THE FULL STORY