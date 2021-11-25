44 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Mary Sue Morris, 1229 Minor Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ke Mel S. Pickens, 124 W. 70th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct), trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Donald Riley, 202 Pointers Run, Englewood; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Natasha Harrison, 2100 Queen Ave., Unit 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and carrying concealed weapons (direct).

Tyler J. York, 1 Anne Lou Drive, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Sidney Julius Vaughn Alexander, 7005 Glenmeadow Lane, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana and marked lanes, and indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operation of motor vehicle under points suspension.

Christy Cyrus, 1023 Emery Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Daniel Walter Frederick, 3881 Hammond Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Marques L. Graves, 320 N. 9th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to display license plates or tags, and indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Javia Slater, 366 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of endangering children, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control, failure to stop after an accident, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, failure to stop at a stop sign, and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.

Brian Cummings, 1128 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Sean McPherson, 1517 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jodi R. Thomas, 2190 University Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Kyle A. Magone, 124 Whisman Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Keith Powell, 214 Charles St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

Mikko S. Crawford, 701 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of tinted windows, and indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Carlos Sizemore, 707 Hamilton New London Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of resisting arrest, misconduct at an emergency, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Kevin Hutchens, 14628 Toods Run New Harmondy Road, Williamsburg; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Billy Stewart, 279 Pennsylvania, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to reinstate a license and failure to yield right of way at an intersection.

Montreil D. Barron, 8101 Anthony Wayne Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Billy R. Brown, 46 Cleveland Ave., Apt. A, Centerburg; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jennifer Brunner, 1630 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derrell M. Miles, 3107 Wildwood Road, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Audra Wendel, 2187 Cardinal Ave., Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ted A. Vicars, Sr., 2604 Morgan Ross Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John Kimberlin, 3205 Illinois Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry F. Cole, 584 Valley Forge Court, Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Roderick Dwayne Sneed, 5515 Gander Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Zachary L. Asher, 15 N. West St., Apt. 30, Lebanon; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Justin Paul Wilson, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of failure to provide notice of change of address and failure to verify address.

Kori A. Wheeler, 920 Sharon Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and domestic violence.

Ernest Wayne Stevens, 3405 Lynn Drive, Franklin; indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Arnold Reffitt, 102 Pattison Ave., Morrow; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and disrupting public service.

Tyler Keith Reber, 115 Westline Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Brian Lawrence New, 226 E. Lilley Ave., Apt. 16, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Thomas Baker, 7795 Kay St., Carlisle; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, identity fraud, and forgery.

Melissa Kay Truman, 4694 Shephard Road, Batavia; indicted on one count each of grand theft, forgery, and theft.

Michael Combs, 2527 N. Hollowtown Road, Lynchburg; indicted on one count each of burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Matthew David Toney, 568 Forest Ridge Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Ross Chalfant, 3137 Harley Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Alan Michael Keeney, 575 Mary Lane, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Durham, 1426 Western Row Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Bockelmann, 9871 Arbor Montgomery Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; failure to stop after an accident; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Melissa Suzanne Klepinger, 7150 Township Line Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.