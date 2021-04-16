43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Dan Howell Templin, 2648 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Tyrone Dumas, Jr., 257 Courtland Drive, Apt. 10B, Monroe; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, harassment with bodily substance, operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Jordan Edward Alexander Brown, 10025 Loralinda Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Robert William Banks, III, 1785 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Donald Carpenter, 6234 Sierra St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Denise M. Hibbard, 1470 Villa Court, Unit B, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Holliday, 2995 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Jacob Aaron Adams, 304 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault (direct).

Srujay Purma, 3231 Armour Court, Mason; indicted on one count of assault (direct).

Wilford F. Jenkins, 496 Beissinger Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and inducing panic.

Raymond Doyle, 24097 Mt. Pleasant Road, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on one count each of attempted burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shane Bunch, 5660 Wayne Milford Road, #55, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count of obstructing official business.

Brian Tevis, 1100 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Rodney Jason Hicks, 326 N. 8th St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of having weapons while under disability, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Nicholas Hartsock, 131 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kenneth Johnson, 113 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Domonick Johnson, 120 Hueston St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Robert J. Vaught, 4 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Joshua Duncan, 8200 Sibcy Road, Maineville; indicted on two counts of menacing (direct), and one count each of assault (direct) and harassment with bodily substance (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bryant Cencebaugh, 12207 Ohio 725, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, and petty theft.

Carrie Ann Bowen, 581 Yorktown Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and petty theft.

Brandon Michael Suzman, 581 Yorktown Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and petty theft.

Kyle Bradley Marshall, 674 Weeping Willow Lane, Maineville; indicted on two counts each of violating a protection order and domestic violence.

James Christian King, 140 Skokiann Drive, Apt. 3, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Joseph Mikal Bales, 4010 Hamilton Mason Road, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Christopher Lunsford, 308 Highland Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Marquise Jovon Coleman, 4138 Red Arrow, Apt. 12, Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Brittany Lutz, 105 Forest Ave., Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Melissa Taulbee, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 394, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Nelson Shepard, 4526 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Torrance Dewitt Harris, 454 E. Church St., Xenia; indicted on three counts each of trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Dustin Meek, 5635 Edwardsville Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caty Miles, 5635 Edwardsville Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brian David Bowling II, 1704 N. Derexa Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary Van Williams, 137 Orchard View Lane, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Arville Van Williams, 310 W. Pike St., Apt. A, Morrow; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Joseph Alan Smith, 5784 Mayville Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Ann Bishop, 3749 Wieman Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Nicholas Bishop, 1893 Messmer Road, Verona, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Rebecca Hamblin, 6087 Marathon Edenton Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Davis, 375 Morrow Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Sanya Kopp, 185 Haverstraw Place, Springboro; indicted on two counts of endangering children, and one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Don Baker, 8501 Ohio 132, Butlerville; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.