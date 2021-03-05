43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Karen A. Riegert, 215 Curtis Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct) and one count of failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Jeremy Steven Eicher, 7998 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Daniel B. Hanson, 349 Clinton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Lisa Wright, 213 E. Mulberry St., Apt. 12, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Alan W. Kaiser, 31 Warr Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception.

J’Mikel Queshawn Vineyard, 5275 Greencroft Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Wayne Thomas, 3024 Navajo St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Ryan Jackson, Jr., 3900 Arlington Ave., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Deshawn Baldwin, 7516 Zion Hill Road, Cleves; indicted on one count of theft.

Corwyn Spearman, Jr., 931 Ridgelawn, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

William Sanford Kimberlin, 4808 Bonita Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kristen L. Cope, 770 Hanson Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after accident involving property of others.

Charles S. Sparks, 81 Garfield Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under suspension, assured clear distance, failure to register vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, and indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Neil T. Melvin, 413 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Harvey D. Evans, Jr., 13 Bellebrook Court, Fairfield; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Gollen Malarme, 498 Hampshire Drive, 13, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jalen Kaleb Roach, 409 Ringling St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of importuning (direct).

James M. Martin, 1010 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Erik Damien Geier, 15215 Livingston Ave., Apt. 90, Lutz, Fl.; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Taylor A. Pendergraff, 1930 E. 16th St., Newport Beach, Ca.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Douglas Charles Meridieth, II, 1210 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James E. Robinson, 209 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bryan W. Tillett, 11 Lylburn Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony C. Servizi, 7436 Bernard Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Benjamin Wayne McArthur, 3346 Stevie Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Li’Jah Lawrence Robinson, 4408 Moselle Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Crystal Evette Demuth, 371 South Three B’s and K Road, Galena; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jayme L. Rogers, 222 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of robbery, obstructing official business, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Aaron Taylor Delk, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 42D, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Alexis Adrian Engle, 4869 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, petty theft, criminal mischief, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daryl L. Avent, LECI; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Curtis L. Fugazzi, 8591 Ptarmigan Court, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Lynette Szczepek, 538 Main St., Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tabernea Michelle Hoover, 822 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; endangering children; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Gregg Wayne Thomas, 6840 Ohio 28, New Vienna; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles McCuin, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jesse James Perkins, 326 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Barbara K. Sizemore, 329 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Kyle Kraupie, 5557 Mayville Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Ryan Macik, 48 Fitzooth Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Scott Easterly, 7491 Wakefield Lane, Unit A, Maineville; indicted on two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Shawn Atwater, 443 Walton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.