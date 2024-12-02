‘42nd Street’ production takes over local stage in December

As one of the most beloved tales brought to the stage, “42nd Street” follows Peggy Sawyer a talented young dreamer from Allentown, Penn., who arrives in New York City with her tap shoes and Broadway dreams.

“Directing ‘42nd Street’ is both a challenge and a rewarding experience. The scope of the show, with its intense choreography, iconic music, and high-energy ensemble numbers, pushes everyone involved to surpass expectations. Watching the performers rise to the occasion, grow in skill, and bring such a grand production to life is incredibly inspiring,” Neal said.

“I would encourage community members to see the show because the talent, professionalism, and production value will truly amaze. The production value and talent you will see on stage will make it easy to forget the performers are teenagers. Their energy, skill and commitment create a theatrical experience that will leave you thoroughly impressed and inspired,” Neal said.

The cast features talented young performers ages 14-18 from across the area, and many have experience in community and professional theater.

The show stars Sophie Caton as Peggy Sawyer, Gabe Neal as Julian Marsh, Ella Maisel as Dorothy Brock, and Jeron Brickner as Billy Lawlor.

“The production marks our first collaboration with Next Generation Dance of Hamilton, with one of their skilled instructors, Hannah Rose, contributing choreography and a group of their competition dancers joining the cast,” Neal said.

Joining Rose on choreography is Samantha Murray. Hallie Thompson serves as the show’s vocal director.

Rehearsals began in October.

How to go

What: “42nd Street”

When: Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: $15 with tickets online at CincyTicket.com/42ndStreet. Tickets will also be available at the door for each performance if the show is not sold out.

More info: www.RiseUpPerformingArts.com