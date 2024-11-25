Breaking: Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump

41-year-old man faces murder charge in Hamilton woman’s death

ajc.com

.
News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A 41-year-old Hamilton man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead Saturday in a motel room.

Officers found a 48-year-old female victim in room 140 at the Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, about 24 hours after police say Marlowe Matthews allegedly entered the motel room Friday evening. Police say Matthews was in the room for several hours, leaving at 3 a.m. Sunday.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Yolanda M. Wilson non-responsive, and after examination found her to be deceased. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, a police report says.

It’s unknown the residency of Matthews or Wilson as police list Cove Motel’s address as the last known address for both people. Matthews case status in the Hamilton Municipal Court is listed as pending.

ExploreClick here for more stories by reporter Michael D. Pitman
In Other News
1
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: When are the better deals?
2
21-year-old man killed in Sunday Butler County crash identified
3
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving ... but don’t stress about...
4
Tate Twp. home that exploded also sent burning ammunition flying, body...
5
Local high school using VP-elect JD Vance in class lessons

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.