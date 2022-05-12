41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Marshall Rhodes, 702 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Diamond Cox, 7668 Granby Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Natrone C. Kakaris, 1338 Trinity Place, Middletown; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Phyllis Jean Walker, 224 Bailimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Darrell Edwards, 1229 Windsor Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Joseph Montgomery, 7350 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and possessing criminal tools.

Michael W. Phelps, 30 Orchard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools.

Johniece N. Sharp, 5273 College Corner Pike, #22, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability.

Larry Troy Little, 1216 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Paul S. Miller, 3203 Tytus Ave., Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan A. Sisco, 9 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Megan Anne Davis, 330 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Susan Renee Banfield, 636 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Charles A. Blair, 3974 Belfast Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Samantha J. Bolton, 801 Waite St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Fred T. Brotherton, 208 3rd St., Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Daryl L. Huff, 28 N. Mill St., Columbus; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Willis Lewayne Johnson, 6915 Lois Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tylor L. McSorley, 323 Mulberry St., Ironton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gina Grace Baker, 804 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Andrew A. Spitzmueller, 9057 Esther Drive, Loveland; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Douglas W. Dennon, 896 Church St., Apt. 3, Fogelsville, Pa.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jerod A. Thomas, 1221 Halstead Road, Parkville, MD.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Juan S. Pinales, 638 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Scott Anthony Farley, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 70, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Malcolm Alexander Thomas, 40 Beam Drive, Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

David Lee Pickett, 147 E. 5th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Eric Som, 1501 Hazelgrove Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Lori Beth Cook, 1507 Fleming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tabitha Jo Dumm, 832 Adams Ave., Chillicothe; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Steven Zonker, 5175 Deeridge Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marcos Castillo-Gonzalez, 8722 Gingerwood Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Charles Lavan Ohsner, 9164 Bertha Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Glenn Joseph Chasteen, 861 Liberty St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Laurel Anne Mikeworth, 11706 Melrose St., Apt. 100, Overland Park, KS.; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; endangering children; and motor vehicle offense.

Richard Lee Morgan Jr., 6051 E. Ohio 22 & 3, Lot 12, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Wayne Wells, 5977 Meadowcreek Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of L.S.D., possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Unique Inez Allen-Moore, 721 Wandering Way, Elizabethtown, KY.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ethan Justin Lewis, 3011 Omaha St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, using weapons while intoxicated, and obstructing official business.

David William Hale Jr., LKA 23 Illinois Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Donald Benjamin Reynolds, 338 Summit St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.