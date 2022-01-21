41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Julian T. Schauer, 2009 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

Michael Lee Maloney, 811 Sycamore St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct) and one count of aggravated burglary (direct).

Alisha Lenel Simmons, 206 South E St., Unit D, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Jimmy Dean Henson, 186 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and vandalism.

Stanley Lierer, 501 S. Front St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Keron Lee Gordon Givens, 3145 Valleyview Drive, Columbus; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Vanessa Lynn Bowling, 883 Ross Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of aggravated trespass.

Zachary K. Sorber, 1606 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Joseph N. Lauer, 1011 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tara Wilson, 828 S. Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, endangering children, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Zachary Kristian Blackwood, 6487 Naldo Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Allen Arthon, 9574 Richard Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tyanne R. Thomas, 3926 Bonita Dr., Apt. F, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Bracky J. Howard, 1028 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Kyon A. Wills, 2121 Lamberton St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Miguel Whitney, 2301 Millvale Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Richard D. Sandlin, 5 Shiloh Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of burglary.

Joseph Aaron Stout, 5273 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of burglary, possessing drug abuse instruments, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 3019 Apple Knoll Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Kenneth Imfeld, 76 Meadow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tae’Von Amire Bush, 1603 Bostwick Road, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tristin Robert Ecker, 8228 Clovehitch Court, Maineville; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Steven T. Anderson, 831 Linden Ave., Newport, Ky.; indicted on two counts of breaking and entering.

Mahammud Abdikani, 5679 Great Woods Blvd., Columbus; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Brittany Nicole Banian, 10425 Marina Way, Boca Raton, Fl.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, and identity fraud.

Loni Verda Poe, 27 Winnebago Drive, Milford; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Amanda Christine Harnish, 229 E. Locust St., Apt. 1, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Denise Donahoe, 1521 Brumfield Road, Crown City; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kaley Jean Louise French, 631 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ein Arrowl Hisel, 2448 Rosina Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of theft.

Tyler Wayne Frederick Smith, 996 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Nicole Christine Flores, 1805 Fostoria Ave., Apt. C, Findlay; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylvester Julius Pollard Jr., 1605 Suncrest Drive, Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Christina Danielle Riordan, 1032 Poplar Hill Road, Prospect, Tn.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drugs.

Demetrius Marwin Holder, 117 E. 12th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Lamine Mohamed Conde, 3879 Barkwillow Lane, Columbus; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, counterfeiting, receiving stolen property, and attempt to commit an offense.

Justin Lee Sutherland, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of burglary, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Taylor Ann Clark, 210 S. Church St., New Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

De Auhnna Lynne White, 420 Waite Ave., New Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Casey D. McCurry, 420 Waite Ave., New Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Charles Brady Henize, 752 Niagara Trail, Jamestown; indicted one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, vandalism, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.