39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ethan John Wendel, 4058 Palos St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and resisting arrest.

James Jeffrey Teeters, 133 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Raphael Larod Davis, 3367 Treasure Court, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Danielle Faith Nelson, 809 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lucas Edward Broshear, 132 Reister Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Derricca D. Pope, 6021 Boymel Drive, Unit C, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and domestic violence.

Jessie Lemar Leeth, 2711 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Luke Adkins, 4936 Logsdon Meadow Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jamaal Edward Thomas, 13 Pine Village Drive, Bardstown, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Justis Anthony Roos, 9999 Howard Road, Harrison; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tatarekova Luyon Jones II, 1900 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Richard Thomas Kyle, 201 Pear, Lot 30, Bethesda; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Taneka Le’trece Brown, 940 Old Orchard Ave., Apt. 1, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Sinaj Jien N. Williams, 4533 Saint Johns Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Fransisco Setik, 1430 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.

Nabin Darjee, 630 Broadhead Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa.; indicted on one count of rape (direct).

Kenneth Ray Bland, 2315 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on eight counts of rape (direct), four counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), and sexual imposition (direct).

Shanna M. Marcum, 4476 Augspurger Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Paul Lee Fugate, 2120 Highland Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brittany Renee Neeley, 405 Jeff Scott Court, Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandi M. Meyer, 1159 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Keith B. Powell, 209 Minster St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Randall Lee Powell, 1215 North B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Steve W. Humphrey, 310 Lagonda Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jill Renee Dawson, 1231 Audene Court, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, and forgery.

Steven Reese Barnes, 1286 U.S. Highway 50, Lynchburg; indicted on 70 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of public indecency.

Rico Santana Allen, 703 7th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of abduction, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Lisa Marie Williams, 4456 Timer Glenn Drive, Apt. 5, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carmen Lyn Fishburn, 115 Meridian St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor theft.

Nicholas Keith Cordy, 112 Taylor Drive, Apt. 4, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Aaron Hall, 127 Marrett Farm Road, Englewood; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittney Lorraine Mack, 2808 Whittier Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Diego Ismael Aquirre White, 2261 S. U.S. 42, Lebanon; indicted on three counts each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Morgan Ann Robinson, 118 Ohio Ave., Monroe; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Vance Brown, 270 Lensdale Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Bryan Hollon, 5437 Riverwalk Drive, Kings Mill; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Michael William Lambert, 715 Julia Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Joshua Adam Farmer, LKA 28 Ridgeview Circle, Dry Ridge, KY.; indicted on three counts each of tampering with records and forgery, and one count of identity fraud.

Conner Scott Burns, 4322 Queen Ave., Franklin; indicted on 21 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count each of tampering with evidence and possessing criminal tools.