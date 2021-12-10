39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Miguel W. Galliher, 610 McKinley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on six counts of felonious assault (direct), one count each of murder (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), carrying concealed weapons (direct), and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises (direct).

Abraham R. Saurber, 308 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Mandy J. Childers, 701 S. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kirsten Leah Short, 418 Park Drive, Apt. C, Trenton; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct) and vehicular assault (direct).

Jason Scott Baker, 721 Pine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Dashawn Dejuan Hawes, 5195 Hampsted Village Center West, New Albany; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Antwan Jawan Sweeten, 607 Redna Terrace, Suite 200, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Sarah Marie Smith, 10188 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher A. Durham, 540 Northwood Terrace, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Terry Lee Stiles, 671 Carthage Ave., Cincinnati; certified back to the lower courts on one count of obstructing official business.

Brandon Barker, 454 S. 3rd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Ronald Patrick Webb, 716 E. Main St., Trotwood; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Melany Lynn Sandoval, 294 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Virgil W. Roark, 1487 Milton St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Brian J. VanPatten, 5032 College Corner Pike, #24, Oxford; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Samuel Brendan Jesse Cresong, 4315 Vannest Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Cheyanna Danyelle Sims-Parchuri, 2571 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Dinell Maurice Copeland, 1641 Sunset Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Christopher W. Shearer, 39 Bluegrass Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Destiny L. Stipe, 1649 Biscayne Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Tammy Marie Friend, 1326 Grandview Avenue, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of drugs.

Thomas Lee Wright II, 6276 Liberty Fairfield Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of left of center.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 4350 Bonita Drive, Apt. 11, Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of rape (direct), sexual battery (direct), and unlawful restraint (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Albert Ellsworth McNeill Jr., 243 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Cody Alexander Marquiss, 116 Art Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and resisting arrest.

Shawn Randall, 114 Scenic Hill, Charlestown, NH; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Arrian Keon Boykin, 1384 Twin Spires Drive, Batavia; indicted on two counts each of theft and petty theft.

Dylan M. Lenegar, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Joseph I. Lonicker, 107 E. Grand Ave., Apt. A, Georgetown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Mario Travon Tatum Jr., 55 Adams Circle, Apt. E, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of theft and one count of grand theft when a property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Darrick Ryan Fraley, 2396 Carew Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jeremy Christian Ott, 3256 McLean Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Joshua Alan Howard, 2028 Poplar St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Scott Miller, 119 E. Main St., Apt. 6, Lebanon; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Dione Eric Kellum, LKA 315 E. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Zackery Crowe, 11798 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anna Trimer, 440 E. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Michael Stowe, 6734 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Collin Patrick Hatch, 5400 Crooked Tree Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition.