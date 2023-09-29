37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ashley R. Marconi, 405 Mars Drive, Apt. 1, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Davis, 431 Mainring St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cheyenne E. Spence, 617 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Richard Neeley, 10321 Paddys Run Road, Harrison; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam Charles South, 4208 Grand Ave., Apt. C5, Middletown; indicted on one count each of making a terroristic threat, and aggravated menacing (direct).

Brandon A. Hill, 7250 W. Elkton Gifford Road, Somerville; indicted on two counts of cruelty to companion animal.

Richard T. Clark, 243 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Albert Ray Lattimore, 4642 Belcourt Drive, Dayton; indicted on three counts of aggravated menacing, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Eric Roberson, 10 Stephens St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Douglas Lockhart, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Rosaelia Dotson, 2408 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Brian Jordan Jackson, 223 Pond View Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Allyssa H. Holder, 512 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of grand theft, grand theft by deception (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Michele L. O’Donnell, 1327 Vanderveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Jose Segoviano, 1101 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Michael Shane Kirby, 9452 Woodland Hills Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of escape and assault (direct).

Jarid Tyler Ray Milders-Taylor, 166 Bailey St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

William Douglas Warren, 7830 Cincinnati Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyrone E. Bryant, 11651 Norbourne Drive, Apt. 303, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and driving under suspension.

Steven Dwayne Sturgill, 3850 Hammond Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kristofer Lee Perkins, 6846 Lancaster Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Cody James Scott Roberts, 127 Bricker Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of escape.

Dylan Kelly Howington, 1209 W. Galbraith Road, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of escape.

Glynis Ray Thompson, 439 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of escape.

Glen Justin Nuckels, 709 E. Dorothy Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count of escape.

Kevin Gary Mansfield, 4057 Beechwood Drive, Bellbrook; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Dwayne Smith, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Traquan Christopher Workman, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jennifer Ann Phelps, 3728 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Sarah M. Dekelaita, 4393 E. Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Amaya Lee Lewis, 354 E. Barthman Ave., Apt. 207, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; aggravated possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Monet Danale Hairston, 4806 Refuge Road, Columbus; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jaret John Wright, 11271 Ohio 762, Orient; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Kenneth Harrison Mitchell, Talbert House at Turtle Creek Center, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Jamie Edward Williams, 1231 Ringwalt Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jodie Lee Johnston, 24 S. Lansdowne Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Randy Todd McDonald, 2712 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.